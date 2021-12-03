A moment of triumph in a year of tragedy for Mount Tabor High School

Andrew Burrell's response to his coach, Patrick Cromwell, might not have been the most important.
Before that moment at the state cross country championship race could take place, the boys team members needed to accept an invitation as freshmen or newcomers to become a part of a family, a small but strong and fast one, inside of the larger Mount Tabor High School.
The months-long obstacles of getting educated, and staying in touch with each other while socially distancing, amid the coronavirus' disruption demanded a response that remains ongoing from the Spartans and all of their classmates.
An unusual summer, one in which the virus prevented participation in a weeklong team camp in the mountains but did allow for a four-night getaway to a South Carolina beach, demanded change, but the Spartans responded nonethless by offering lofty goals for the 2021 season.
And then came a challenge none of them could have imagined, preceding responses that might have been the most important: Checking in on their coach, knowing the location of his classroom, then each other – "You OK?" You OK?" "You OK?" – in the moments after a shooting in a school hallway Sept. 1 left a student dead.
All of those responses needed to take place before the one from Burrell, in the last quarter-mile of the 3.1-mile Class 4-A championship race at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville on the first Saturday of November. Will Soule, a senior, led the way to the finish line and an individual state championship. But a third team title since 2015 would depend on not just the fastest runner's legs but those of his six other teammates.
"Andrew had probably half a dozen guys just lined up in front of him, about 5 meters apart," Cromwell said of that day's fourth-fastest Spartans runner.
"I just kind of looked at him in the eye and said," Cromwell's voice softening for emphasis and effect, "'Andrew, we are behind; you've got to get them all.'
"He really just put the hammer down."
Burrell's response to his coach, not the most critical but certainly the most triumphant, helped lift the Spartans, by a narrow 11 points, to another team championship. For the runners and for their coach, the race was about far more than a title in in this school year.
"Through tragedy, appreciation for what you have and the things you're able to do and opportunities we have here at Mount Tabor," Cromwell said.
National championship competition awaits Saturday in Alabama, although even more adversity confronted the Spartans this week. An indoor and outdoor track season will follow, and the Spartans and Cromwell will go forward not only on their own legs but upon the shoulders of runners and coaches who came before them.
'I demand a lot'
Finishing among the top four or five teams in one of the N.C. High School Athletic Association's four regions isn't easy. That makes Mount Tabor's streak of reaching 36 consecutive state championship meets all the more remarkable. So are those three championships in seven seasons: In 2015 in Class 4-A, in 2017 in Class 3-A and again in Class 4-A last month.
"Every great program starts with the coach, a great coach," says Cameron Ponder, the 2021 Southern Conference champion at Furman and the 2017 Class 3-A state champ for team state champ Mount Tabor. "Coach Cromwell is one of the best, if not the best, coach in North Carolina."
Cromwell, who will turn 49 in January, is the program's CEO. The graduate of Haverford High School, about a 10K west of the Schuykill River in suburban Philadelphia, left the big-city northeast to find a college running destination in the North Carolina mountains at Appalachian State. He later taught a class and finished a second bachelor's degree there, joining the faculty at Mount Tabor in 2006. The 2021 season is the health teacher's 15th leading the boys cross country team.
"We set high expectations," Cromwell says. "I demand a lot, and I just I think we're good at taking kids through the process, taking them where they are when they arrive here, and just adding layer after layer to them as a student and as an athlete. And you do that season after season, three or four years, and you develop kids."
Cromwell develops a lot of them. He carried 35 runners on this season's roster, and his one-on-one attention to each impresses not only his runners but team parents, too.
"Whether it's at the Mount Tabor track or Bethabara (Park)," senior and sixth-place state finisher Davis Potter says, "he's making individualized workouts for every single guy on the team, whether they're running a 15-minute 5K or a 23-minute 5K. That's pretty special."
Potter's father, Joe, sees that, too.
"The amount he cares about the sport, the amount he cares about his runners, the amount of time he's willing to put in to it, you can't help but notice those," Joe Potter says. "It sets such a good model and tone for the team that they're saying, 'If it's this important to my coach and my coach is willing to put in this much time,' you either need to get on the boat or get off."
Cromwell's runners have consistently stayed on the boat, meeting his demands and delivering as they did in Kernersville. The first five runners averaged a finishing time of 15 minutes and 58 seconds, the fastest for a team at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex, and senior Douglas Gledhill (ninth place) joined Soule and Potter on the all-state team.
"He's really good at connecting with his guys and just knowing what they need," Gledhill says. "I've had some injuries in the past, and he helped me do some specific exercises to help with that."
Winston-Salem's Brant Armentrout ran, with his twin Kyle, on the first of those Mount Tabor teams that reached the state championship meet. The Armentrouts led the Spartans to consecutive state Class 4-A team championships in 1988 and 1989, with Brant winning the individual title in '89 as a senior. Armentrout credits coaches in the past, notably Guy Spear and Mike Esposito, for building the foundation, and he sees Cromwell as a third among coaches "who are really into it."
And Armentrout sees a coach who also has evolved as he gained experienced and accumulated success.
"He's willing to change his methodologies," says Armentrout, who son Luke, a junior, competed at the state meet. "His ability to adapt and educate himself and continuing to learn is helping them be successful as well."
Cromwell's first boys cross country team reached the state meet, of course. But it finished 16th among 16 teams, and now that draws a chuckle from the coach.
"Learned a lot since then," Cromwell says. "I knew I could teach. I knew I could work with kids. But then I had to figure out the science. So I went back to the classroom and workshop after workshop, and then trial and error.
"I think we got it dialed in now."
'We love each other; we work for each other'
Not only do Mount Tabor runners respond to their coach's drive and his workout plans, they respond to each other. Part of the Spartans' success over these past 3½ decades is owed to seniors who mentor younger runners – and to younger runners who respect their experience and heed their advice.
OK, so part of it is survival.
"Cromwell is a little intimidating when you're a freshman," Davis Potter says.
But it was the seniors who embraced Potter, who battled injuries that first year, as he joined a program with which he was well-acquainted.
"They looked at us like we were younger, but they still looked at us like we were high schoolers," Potter says. "Like we were guys that could help them achieve something that they've been looking to achieve for the past few years."
Ponder, who broke the four-minute-mile in January 2021, looked up to Kenny Kniesel, who was a junior when Ponder arrived on campus.
"He was saying our goal is to win a state championship every year," Ponder says. "He had that tough-love character about him. He really just set the tone: 'This is how we do things. We love each other. We work for each other.' He instilled in me that way of doing things. ...
"You're gonna work a lot harder out on that course for guys that you enjoy being around, you love. He instilled that in me, and I tried to pass it on to the leaders that are there now, like Will Soule and Davis Potter."
The program alums continue to remain invested in the current runners. On the eve of the state championship meet, more than 20 former Mount Tabor runners – Kniesel, Ian Foley and Nelson Russ among them – ate dinner with current Spartans.
"We talked about everything but running," says Soule, who joined the program for his sophomore year after his family moved from Asheville. "They did a good job, keeping ours minds off ..."
"Dudes being dudes," Potter injects.
"What we're going to go through tomorrow," Soule says.
'Tabor Strong'
Not only did the 2021 Spartans see those former runners again on Saturday at Ivey Redmon, but they also found a bit of a home-course advantage, with parents scattered around the complex, screaming their support. So, too, were runners and friends from other Forsyth County schools.
The afternoon offered triumph during a semester that had been anything but that. The championship came two months after the runners and their fellow teenaged students were forced to respond to tragedy in their school hallway, the shooting death of 15-year-old William Miller Jr. on Sept. 1.
"It definitely brought everyone together, the team but also our entire student body," Gledhill says.
The Spartans would gather again two nights later at the Cromwells' home, watching sports on TV and eating hot dogs and trying to regain some normalcy. They resumed training on Labor Day at Salem Lake.
"It all moved in slow motion," Potter says.
One of the program's signature events and a significant fundraiser, the Friday Night Lights race, loomed just a few nights away, and the Spartans and their volunteers would be gracious hosts for 95 schools and more than 2,600 runners but were of no mind to race. What should've been a running celebration, beneath the illumination of 30 light towers and a fireworks display and music and dancing, turned into moments of solidarity for Mount Tabor's runners.
"They all wore bands on their wrists, Tabor Strong," Cromwell says. "They kind of came up together and said, 'If you don't want us going all-out, Coach, we're just going to run together 10 deep,' and they did. They crossed the line 10-deep holding up their wristbands. And, yeah, they finished middle of the pack. Because we just didn't feel like we needed to go test ourselves yet."
The nine days had been too much for any teenagers, too much for a team aiming to compete.
"It was just the unthinkable, and there were so many unknowns for minutes and hours," Cromwell says. "I knew we were safe probably within five minutes because I was kind of right in it and I kind of knew what happened.
"The phone was text after text, because they know I'm right here in the hallway where it happened. 'You OK?' 'You OK?' 'You OK?' I said 'yes.' And then our senior leaders started texting everybody in the group. And within 15 minutes, they said, 'Coach, everybody's accounted for.'"
The Spartans, finally, would hit their stride soon after Friday Night Lights. They won the adidas XC Challenge on Sept. 18, then they won the Race of Champions at the Great American XC Festival on Oct. 2 in Cary, beating nationally ranked teams.
The goals set at the beach, with Cromwell offering the action plan for how to win a state championship and how to earn an invitation to the Garmin RunningLane Championships in Huntsville, Ala., on the first Saturday in December, began to gain focus.
A final response
Getting to Alabama hasn't been easy. A flu-like illness has ravaged the Spartans' championship unit, resulting in just six runners and their parents accompanying the team, which left Winston-Salem on Thursday. That's right: Cromwell will sit this one out, with the possibility that he, too, could become sick and require a substitute teacher for several days too much of a risk to take. Assistant coaches Greg Fisher and Chris Page will do likewise.
So a berth in the top race and hopes for a top-10 finish are gone, and the Spartans will send out Gledhill, Potter, Burrell, Armentrout, Conner Inman and Connor Riley to compete in the silver, or second, of the event's top events at 11 a.m. EST Saturday.
"They just wanted to to finish what they started," Cromwell says. "Our goal sheet was to make nationals, and we've got a few guys going down there to check that off. And the two seniors wanted to end it on their own terms, not me telling them they can't go. A couple of the other guys have obviously been training for a little while, and this is their opportunity. Three or four juniors are running, and that'll be a good experience for them. They're just going down to create another memory as friends and teammates and another chance at a personal best. And no regrets."
And, as Cromwell also says, no fairy-tale ending. But regardless of how Saturday turns out, their state championship will carry special meaning for the remainder of the coaches' and runners' lives and, Cromwell hopes, help show Mount Tabor's best to the community.
"I just hope in the end, they see all the good that this place has done and the caring faculty and staff and just the top administration in the area," Cromwell says. "It was a powerful day, and it always will be. And yeah and us (winning the state championship) was for more than us. We wanted to show that good things still happen here at Mount Tabor High School. There are amazing kids who accomplish great things and amazing faculty and coaches who are doing it side-by-side with them. Every championship team has a journey, and this one was as hard as any with the pandemic and then this."