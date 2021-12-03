A moment of triumph in a year of tragedy for Mount Tabor High School

"It all moved in slow motion," Potter says.

One of the program's signature events and a significant fundraiser, the Friday Night Lights race, loomed just a few nights away, and the Spartans and their volunteers would be gracious hosts for 95 schools and more than 2,600 runners but were of no mind to race. What should've been a running celebration, beneath the illumination of 30 light towers and a fireworks display and music and dancing, turned into moments of solidarity for Mount Tabor's runners.

"They all wore bands on their wrists, Tabor Strong," Cromwell says. "They kind of came up together and said, 'If you don't want us going all-out, Coach, we're just going to run together 10 deep,' and they did. They crossed the line 10-deep holding up their wristbands. And, yeah, they finished middle of the pack. Because we just didn't feel like we needed to go test ourselves yet."

The nine days had been too much for any teenagers, too much for a team aiming to compete.

"It was just the unthinkable, and there were so many unknowns for minutes and hours," Cromwell says. "I knew we were safe probably within five minutes because I was kind of right in it and I kind of knew what happened.