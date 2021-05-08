A state title loss doesn't diminish the staying power East Surry has found and hopes to continue

CHAPEL HILL — Trent Lowman lingered just off the sideline that he and his team had occupied for a few hours.

East Surry’s 25-7 loss to Tarboro in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA state title game still fresh, the three-year coach considered the run his program is on. Since his hiring, the Cardinals have appeared in three straight title games, claiming the school’s first football state championship in 2019.

“I thought we’d get there the first two, for sure,” Lowman said. “I knew the talent that was on this team, and to say that’s not one of the reasons I took it would be not telling the truth.

“ … We knew, as coaches, that we could do this one. We didn’t know if the players knew that. And they worked for it, and they wanted it, and they got us back here again.”

In defeat, a signal peered through the message from players in their postgame interviews: that belief in the program now yields an expectation of staying power for East Surry.

“We came every single day,” said starting offensive lineman Sam Whitt. “We battled. We knew where we wanted to get and we got there, and we just came up short this year.

“We’re just going to come back in June and do the same thing again.”