A state title loss doesn't diminish the staying power East Surry has found and hopes to continue

CHAPEL HILL — Trent Lowman lingered just off the sideline that he and his team had occupied for a few hours.
East Surry’s 25-7 loss to Tarboro in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA state title game still fresh, the three-year coach considered the run his program is on. Since his hiring, the Cardinals have appeared in three straight title games, claiming the school’s first football state championship in 2019.
After beating Tarboro in the 2019 championship game, the Cardinals fall to the Vikings for the second time in three seasons, 25-7.
“I thought we’d get there the first two, for sure,” Lowman said. “I knew the talent that was on this team, and to say that’s not one of the reasons I took it would be not telling the truth.
“ … We knew, as coaches, that we could do this one. We didn’t know if the players knew that. And they worked for it, and they wanted it, and they got us back here again.”
In defeat, a signal peered through the message from players in their postgame interviews: that belief in the program now yields an expectation of staying power for East Surry.
“We came every single day,” said starting offensive lineman Sam Whitt. “We battled. We knew where we wanted to get and we got there, and we just came up short this year.
“We’re just going to come back in June and do the same thing again.”
On Saturday in Chapel Hill, a familiar opponent waited in Tarboro. The teams have now played the last three 1-AA championships against each other. And the Vikings focused on taking away a major component of the Cardinals’ offense in this matchup.
“They did a great job defending, you could tell working on screens all week long, which is part of our game,” Lowman said. “We didn’t try to run those after a while.”
That made some missed scoring opportunities glare a bit more as the game went on. East Surry’s first possession ended in a missed 35-yard field-goal attempt. Its second turned into a red-zone fumble.
“We had a good plan, and when we executed, it was working,” Lowman said. “And then we’d have a penalty and get behind the chains or drop a snap or fumble. We were making mistakes”
The fact that Tarboro found quick footing didn’t help, either.
The Vikings scored on their first three drives of the game. The last two of those ended with running back Tobias Joyner, who registered touchdown runs of 56 and 31 yards, respectively
Joyner’s long run came on a four-and-1 on the Vikings’ 44-yard line where he broke from the scrum and sped toward the end zone. East Surry’s previously mentioned fumble set up that series. Tarboro cruised to its seventh state championship and sixth under head coach Jeff Craddock.
“You’ve got to have a short memory and try to forget and move on,” Lowman said. “That’s how it always is. But it’s just momentum.”
A short memory also reminds that East Surry is set up for the future. Lowman inherited a consistent program built under longtime coach David Diamont. But Lowman also inherited the challenge of reaching a championship level.
He’s clearly made a larger impact than that.
“Coach Lowman’s probably one of the greatest coaches I’ll ever have in my life,” said junior Benji Gosnell, who’s committed to Ohio State. “… I don’t think I’ll ever come across a coach that’s better than him, that cares more about his players.”
After losing to Tarboro in the 2018 1-AA title game, the program finally did. An eight-touchdown performance by then-quarterback Jefferson Boaz helped the Cardinals to a 56-28 victory.
Boaz, now on the UNC football team, was on hand to watch on Saturday and console his younger brother and current Cardinals starting quarterback, sophomore Folger Boaz, after the loss.
This season, clearly, featured more challenges than others. The national pandemic and its effects led to spring football and a long layover for coaches and players everywhere.
Next season will feature a tight turnaround and for East Surry, a new competition level. The Cardinals will move up to Class 2-A. Even still, the focus is the same. Now East Surry’s task will be shifting from short-term to long-term success in the state.
That goal doesn’t sound like it will be an issue, either.
“I can promise you one thing,” senior Tye Needham said, pointing to Gosnell and Whitt flanking him. “These two will be back, and they’ll work their butts off.”
