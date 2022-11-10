Adrian Snow steps down as West Forsyth football coach: 'It's just time'

After 15 seasons and 122 wins at West Forsyth High School, Adrian Snow knew. After six 10-win seasons, four football conference championships, four conference coach-of-the-year awards and four runs to the third round of the NCHSAA playoffs, he knew.

Snow told his players on Thursday that he's stepping down as the Titans’ coach to take a job outside of education.

“I have heard from coaches all my life that you’ll know when you know,” Snow says. “It’s just time.”

West Forsyth went 4-7 in his final season, leaving Snow with a record of 122-54 at the Clemmons high school. He leaves as the Titans’ all-time winningest coach, but it was never just about the wins and losses. The best part of coaching, Snow says, has been the people.

“It’s all relationships. That’s what it’s all about. Anybody who thinks it’s about anything else doesn’t really understand it.”

Eighty-eight of his West Forsyth players have gone on to play college football, continuing their careers at schools such as Clemson, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.

“Being around young people keeps you young and keeps you going,” Snow says. “We’ve all been through some crazy times the last few years, but the kids are what it’s about. You hope that they’ve been better because they’ve been with us. We hope we’ve shown them a good way to act, to be the right kind of person, through football.”

The COVID-19 pandemic was a particularly difficult time for Snow and his family. On Aug. 6, 2021, he contracted the coronavirus, and, “It changed my life,” he says.

Snow went to the emergency room Aug. 14 of that year and was admitted to the intensive care unit at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist on the morning of Aug. 16. While he was never placed on a ventilator, Snow said at the time, “I was told twice during my time there that there was the potential for me to die. That was stuff I had to work through. I was there by myself.”

Snow communicated with wife Gina and daughter Macy, a sophomore volleyball player at West Forsyth, by phone multiple times each day, but they couldn’t be with him because he was in isolation to prevent the spread of the virus. He was released from the hospital Aug. 24, 2021.

“The thing about last year is it just put things in perspective,” Snow says. “It changed me. It really changed me. I would go to school at 8 o’clock in the morning and stay past 8 o’clock at night.”

The demands of coaching high school football at a high level take their toll, not just on the coach but on his family. “They have done nothing but sacrifice over the years — time, love, money — I can’t thank them enough,” he says.

And now Snow says, “I feel like at this point somebody else needs to come to West Forsyth. I pray that they take it and make it a whole better than it is today.”

Athletics director Mike Pennington says, “Whoever is the next person to come in after him will inherit a very good program, and Adrian Snow is the primary reason for that.”

“And that’s nothing against the people that came before us,” Snow says. “They built a foundation, and we just continued to try to add stuff onto it. We’ve replaced the weight room twice. We’ve replaced the locker room. We’ve replaced two practice fields. We helped redo the whole stadium. We were part of all of that.”

Snow will miss the players, the assistant coaches, the parents and the community. He has “called most every assistant that I’ve worked with and thanked them, because if it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t have done very well.”

He also had messages for his current and former players and their parents in a statement he sent them.

To the players: “Always remember you’re just a phone call away, and thanks for the great ride.”

To West Forsyth football parents: “Thanks for entrusting us with your young men and allowing us to go along with them in the journey of high school. I pray we’ve made a difference.”

Pennington says there’s no doubt about the impact Snow has had.

“He’s been the biggest cheerleader West Forsyth has had in the 15 years he’s been here,” Pennington says. “He’s given his heart and soul to the school. He’s given his heart and soul to the football program, and particularly to his players. We are very grateful for that.”

And Snow is grateful for his time with the Titans.

“I love West Forsyth to a fault,” Snow says. “All the positives that they’ve given me in my life and my career … They’ve let me be a part of a winning culture. It’s amazing! I can’t thank them enough. But I felt like it was the right time.”

It wasn’t time because the Titans struggled this year, going 4-7 with a loss to East Forsyth in the first round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. “It’s almost like God said to me, ‘You get us through this year,’ ” Snow says.

Fifteen of West Forsyth’s starters are expected to return, including quarterback Bert Rice and running back Caman Chaplin, who set the school’s single-game rushing record. Pennington and Principal Kevin Spainhour, who Snow says “have been nothing but good to me,” are now tasked with finding someone to coach that talented group and build on what he accomplished.

“There is no doubt in my mind that they will find someone who is right for West Forsyth,” Snow says. “If it comes from the staff that’s awesome, and if it doesn’t the staff will understand and that will be awesome, too.”

“It’s just time,” he adds. “It’s right.”