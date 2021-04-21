After a five-hour, 36-32 softball game, Mount Tabor and Dudley players share respect – and a priority

With her team down 10 runs in the middle of the game, Williams called a quick meeting.

“I just wanted everybody to stay in the game because I sensed that we were kind of losing focus,” Williams said.

As the game unfolded, Williams said, she remained confident Dudley could come back. The Panthers had beaten the Spartans 22-21 in another slugfest this season.

“We can hit the ball and I feel like we can hit it better than any team in our conference,” Williams said.

The Panthers' big inning came in the fourth when they scored 16 runs to take the lead. But it didn't hold up.

Anderson said a big key was the fifth inning when he had to excuse himself. Nature was calling.

“I come back to the field and Dudley’s already out there in the field,” he said. “We turned a double play, and that was the only inning Dudley didn’t score.”

After the game, Williams said, both teams gave each other credit.

“We just said ‘good game’ because it was a good game except we just came up short,” Williams said.

Wall agreed that both teams played hard.