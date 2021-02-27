After all that time waiting, high school football is back

Football wasn’t the only program thrown into a tizzy during the last half year. Normally, the team would’ve held April tryouts for the following academic year. But because everything shut down, Harper had to hold team tryouts in July. And she had to do it over Zoom. She added six new cheerleaders to a roster approaching 20.

The team didn’t have usual summer workouts. It didn’t get college camps, either. Until Monday, the girls couldn’t work on their stunts.

Two practices later and here they danced, syncing up with the school fight song.

“We just tried to get about three things we could do and perfect them and do them tonight,” Harper said. “Fight song being one of them in hopes that we’re going to score – and we’re going to do it a whole bunch.”

Harper saw the effects the layoff had on her team, but she also dealt with the adversity first-hand. She was furloughed from her job with a cheerleading company after working for more than three decades. Harper’s looking for what will come next. On Thursday, she appreciated the chance again to watch her girls go through routines in the recording screen of her smartphone.

• • •