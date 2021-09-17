Alex Summers' five touchdowns passes lead Davie County's rout of Reynolds

Davie will go as far in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference as its defense will take them. It’s clearly not a strong area for the War Eagles.

Carney, a Wake Forest commit, will sign his national letter of intent with the Deacons in December but does not plan to enroll early. He said he will play basketball for Davie this season.

Reynolds was overmatched against a team that has as much size and depth as Davie.

The Demons’ offense is based almost entirely around its short passing game.