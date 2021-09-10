Alex Summers throws for 413 yards, five touchdowns in Davie County victory

Alex Summers fell just short of breaking Davie County’s single-game passing record, throwing for 413 yards and five touchdowns as the War Eagles outlasted visiting Mooresville 51-34 in their last non-conference game before Central Piedmont 4-A play begins next week.
Why the War Eagles won
Davie’s offense, especially the passing game, was unstoppable, gaining 609 yards total offense.
Why the Blue Devils lost
Mooresville couldn’t compete with Davie in what turned into a scoring contest. The Blue Devils didn’t have Davie’s quick-strike capability and were hampered by five false-start penalties.
Stars
Mooresville
WR Davyn Reed: Ran 10 yards for a touchdown and returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, both in the second quarter. He added a 40-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter, reaching behind a Davie defender who was interfering with him, and catching the ball with both hands while cradling it against the defender’s back and falling into the end zone.
RB Jawarn Howell: 25 rushes, 121 yards, TD.
Davie
QB Alex Summers: 21-for-26, 413 yards, five TDs.
WR Zymere Hudson: Eight catches, 186 yards, three TDs.
RB Tate Carney: 20 rushes, 92 yards, two TDs; 48-yard TD reception.
The big plays
• Summers threw three first-half touchdowns passes: 16 and 86 yards to Hudson and 48 yards to Carney. Hudson’s second touchdown and Carney’s touchdown catch came on back-to-back possessions as Davie built a 31-7 lead.
• Howell returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown to keep the Blue Devils within hailing distance at halftime, and he made a fabulous catch for a touchdown in the third quarter as Mooresville cut its deficit to 31-21.
Things we learned
1. Davie has a handful of polished receivers, and over the course of a game, all of them are going to wind up on the end of a Summers pass.
2. Mooresville’s Reed is a big-time talent, receiving and returning kicks. He caught seven passes for 104 yards and a touchdown, ran for a touchdown and returned a kick for a touchdown.
What they're saying
• “It was a phenomenal job across the board; I’m so proud. We had some adversity this week, but we got everybody on the same page. We leaned on our seniors." – Tim Devericks, Davie coach.
• “Alex might get all the credit, but he had all those guys out there running great routes, making some great, contested catches.” – Devericks.
Records
Mooresville: 1-2.
Davie: 3-0.
Up next
Mooresville: Cox Mill, Friday.
Davie: At Reynolds, 7 p.m. Friday.
Scoring summary
|Mooresville
|0
|14
|7
|13
|–
|34
|Davie
|17
|14
|13
|7
|–
|51
Davie – Tate Carney 1 run (Palmer Williams kick), 10:08, first
Davie – Zymere Hudson 16 pass from Alex Summers (Palmer Williams kick), 8:03 first
Davie – Palmer WIlliams 25 FG, 1:55, first
Mooresvile – Davyn Reed 10 run (Cameron Gabree kick), 8:25 second
Davie – Zymere Hudson 86 pass from Alex Summers (Palmer Williams kick), 7:19 second
Davie – Tate Carney 48 pass from Alex Summers (Palmer Williams kick), 4:02 second
Mooresville – Davyn Reed 99 kick return (Cameron Gabree kick), 3:46 second
Mooresville – Davyn Reed 40 pass from Jamere Cherry (Cameron Gabree kick), 11:05 third
Davie – Zaharee Maddox 2 pass From Alex Summers (Palmer Williams kick), 9:05 third
Davie – Zymere Hudson 10 pass from Alex Summers (kick failed), 11;26 third
Mooresville – Jawarn Howell 2 run (Cameron Gabree kick), 5:34 fourth
Mooresville – Kaden Pigeon 16 pass from Sebastian Brown (pass failed) 2:08 fourth
Davie – Tate Carney 47 run (Palmer Williams kick), 1:44 fourth