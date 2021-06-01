Alexis McCoy, the athletics director at Reagan for the last 10 years, is leaving for the central office

Alexis McCoy, the athletics director at Reagan High School for the last 10 years, is going to be an assistant athletics director for middle schools for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School district.

She’ll work in the central office coordinating all of the middle schools when it comes to athletics.

“My son’s getting older and I need to spend more time at home and this will afford me that opportunity,” said McCoy, who started out at the school as the girls soccer coach when it opened in 2005. “I’ve loved my time here at Reagan.”

During her time at Reagan the boys’ soccer team won a state championship and the girls golf program won two state titles. The second girls golf title came this spring after that sport was moved to the spring because of COVID-19. There have also been several individual state championships as well in other sports.

Principal Brad Royal said McCoy will be missed.

“When you think of Reagan athletics you think of her,” Royal said. “She knows what it takes and she puts the kids first. I’ve learned a lot from her over the years.”

Royal said he’s close to naming another athletics director but wants to give McCoy a proper send off.