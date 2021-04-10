Analysis: Breaking down the NCHSAA football playoff brackets

North Davidson's 17-3 win over Oak Grove on Friday night separated these teams in seeding and earned the Black Knights a top seed and a home game against Pisgah. Oak Grove must travel to unbeaten Ashe County. If the Central Piedmont 2-A Conference rivals win Friday night, they'll meet again in the second round of the playoffs.

CLASS 2-AA EAST

Area team: No. 5 McMichael (2-5)

How does a 2-5 team get into the playoffs? The Phoenix was the top 2-A team in a split 3-A/2-A conference, and its 30-27 win over Morehead back on March 12 punched the postseason ticket for a 257-mile trip to Newport to face Croatan.

CLASS 2-A WEST

Area teams: No. 5 Walkertown (5-0), No. 7 Forbush (6-0)

COVID-19 issues kept Western Piedmont 2-A rivals Walkertown and Forbush from meeting in the regular season, and they wouldn't meet until the regional final in the playoffs. That's a long way off when Walkertown faces a trip to powerhouse Shelby and Forbush must travel to Burnsville Mountain Heritage in the first round.

CLASS 2-A EAST

Area team: No. 1 Reidsville (6-0)