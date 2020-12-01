ANALYSIS: What realigned NCHSAA conferences might look like

High Point Central drops down from 4-A because of its lack of recent success in the Commissioners' Cup standings and the large number of students on free or reduced-cost lunches. Atkins moves up from Class 2-A and actually has the highest Realignment Score in the 3-A West Region, so if there is any movement in the split lines among classifications the Camels could end up in Class 4-A. If they do, the Central Piedmont 4-A would be their obvious home and this league would still have a workable six schools. Dudley, Parkland, Smith and Western Guilford have gotten to know each other well as current members of the Piedmont Triad 3-A, while Asheboro needs a home with all of the other Randolph County schools in 2-A or 1-A. Teams in this conference would have to travel a bit.