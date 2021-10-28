Analysis: What's at stake on the final night of the high school football regular season

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

For the second time in as many seasons the CPC's lack of a mandate to make up games affected by COVID-19 has created headaches and confusion in a conference loaded with teams that deserve better. The plight of East Forsyth and West Forsyth, which meet Friday night in Clemmons, illustrates the point. If East wins, it finishes with one loss in the conference, but can't share the crown with one-loss Glenn or Reagan teams because the Eagles were unable to make up their game with Mount Tabor. The only way East can win the title is if Glenn loses to Davie County (unlikely) and Reagan loses to Reynolds (highly unlikely). West was unable to make up a game with Parkland, so even if the Titans beat East and Glenn and Reagan also lose, they can't win the conference. The best West can hope for is a third-place finish if it beats East. If Glenn beats Davie County, the Bobcats can do no worse than a tie for the championship and they hold the tiebreaker advantage with a victory over Reagan. So, unless there are major upsets Friday night, Glenn will be the CPC's top seed in the NCHSAA Class 4-A West bracket and Reagan will be the conference's No. 2 seed. That leaves East, West and Davie as likely wild cards seeded based on their final RPI. Mount Tabor, which finished its regular season with a win over Parkland on Wednesday, will be holding its breath waiting to see if it made the playoffs.