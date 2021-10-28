Analysis: What's at stake on the final night of the high school football regular season

The high school football playoff brackets will be revealed Saturday, but there are still plenty of races to be settled on the final Friday night of the regular season.
Here's a look at what's left in each conference that includes area teams:
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Teams in playoff contention (record and RPI ranking in parentheses): Glenn (5-1, 6-2, No. 11), Reagan (5-1, 6-3, No. 10), East Forsyth (4-1, 7-1, No. 13), West Forsyth (3-2, 5-3, No. 16), Davie County (3-3, 6-3, No. 22), Mount Tabor (2-4, 4-5, No. 32)
For the second time in as many seasons the CPC's lack of a mandate to make up games affected by COVID-19 has created headaches and confusion in a conference loaded with teams that deserve better. The plight of East Forsyth and West Forsyth, which meet Friday night in Clemmons, illustrates the point. If East wins, it finishes with one loss in the conference, but can't share the crown with one-loss Glenn or Reagan teams because the Eagles were unable to make up their game with Mount Tabor. The only way East can win the title is if Glenn loses to Davie County (unlikely) and Reagan loses to Reynolds (highly unlikely). West was unable to make up a game with Parkland, so even if the Titans beat East and Glenn and Reagan also lose, they can't win the conference. The best West can hope for is a third-place finish if it beats East. If Glenn beats Davie County, the Bobcats can do no worse than a tie for the championship and they hold the tiebreaker advantage with a victory over Reagan. So, unless there are major upsets Friday night, Glenn will be the CPC's top seed in the NCHSAA Class 4-A West bracket and Reagan will be the conference's No. 2 seed. That leaves East, West and Davie as likely wild cards seeded based on their final RPI. Mount Tabor, which finished its regular season with a win over Parkland on Wednesday, will be holding its breath waiting to see if it made the playoffs.
MID-PIEDMONT 3-A
Area teams in playoff contention: North Davidson (4-0, 5-3, No. 17), Oak Grove (3-1, 6-3, No. 14)
North Davidson should be seeded significantly higher than its RPI as the conference champion regardless of what it does Friday night at Ledford (2-2, 7-2). Oak Grove and Central Davidson (3-1, 7-1), who meet Friday night in Lexington, both were beaten by the Black Knights and would lose a tiebreaker. They're playing for the Mid-Piedmont 3-A's second automatic qualifier, but both will be in the 3-A West bracket.
METRO 4-A
Teams in playoff contention: Grimsley (6-0, 9-0, No. 3 4-A West), Northern Guilford (6-0, 9-0, No. 6), Southeast Guilford (4-2, 6-3, No. 24), Page (4-2, 4-5, No. 30), Northwest Guilford (2-4, 4-5, No. 33), Southwest Guilford (2-4, 4-5, No. 37)
Grimsley travels to Northern Guilford on Friday night with the Metro 4-A championship and an unbeaten regular season on the line. The winner should be a top-three seed in the Class 4-A West bracket, but probably can't do any better because of the gaudy strength of schedule for some of the Charlotte-area teams. The loser also will be an automatic playoff qualifier and should still have a home game in the first round. Page visits Southeast Guilford with third place in the conference at stake, and Page could use a win to get off the bubble. Southeast should be in comfortably even with a loss, but the same can't be said for Northwest and Southwest, who meet Friday night in High Point. It would take a number of upsets in other games for the winner of that matchup to sneak into the playoffs.
MID-STATE 3-A
Teams in playoff contention: Dudley (6-0, 8-1, No. 5), Eastern Guilford (6-0, 7-1, No. 9), Rockingham County (3-3, 4-4, No. 23), High Point Central (3-3, 4-5, No. 39), Smith (2-4, 3-6, No. 32), Southern Guilford (2-4, 3-6, No. 38)
Dudley and Eastern Guilford are playing for the Mid-State 3-A championship Friday night in Gibsonville, and the loser will get the second automatic qualifier from the conference. Rockingham County, which finishes against Atkins (1-5, 1-7) should be in the 3-A West bracket comfortably, but then it gets dicey. Smith has a better RPI than High Point Central and Southern Guilford and victories over both teams, but is squarely on the bubble ahead of a game against a Northeast Guilford (1-5, 1-8) team that will do the Golden Eagles no favors in the rankings. It would take an awful lot of unexpected results for either Central or Southern to slip into the playoff field.
MID-STATE 2-A
Area teams in playoff contention: Reidsville (6-0, 9-0, No. 4), McMichael (4-1, 6-3, No. 23), Walkertown (3-2, 5-4, No. 26), North Forsyth (3-2, 4-5, No. 30), West Stokes (2-4, 4-4, No. 28)
Reidsville, which finished its regular season Wednesday with a win at Morehead, has locked up a top-four seed in 2-A West, but a relatively weak strength of schedule is likely to keep the Rams from a No. 1 or No. 2. North Forsyth's trip to McMichael on Friday could have significant seeding implications for both teams, but Walkertown is solidly in the bracket. West Stokes closes with a home game against Galax (Va.) and is on the bubble.
CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A
Area teams in playoff contention: Carver (3-3, 5-5, No. 19 1-A West), Bishop McGuinness (1-4, 2-6, No. 24 1-A West)
Carver, which finished its regular season Wednesday by beating winless Winston-Salem Prep, looks like a lock for a wild card. Bishop McGuinness also looks like a good bet to make the 32-team 1-A West bracket regardless of what it does Friday at Huntersville Christ the King.
NCISAA
Area team in playoff contention: High Point Christian (3-5)
The independent schools' seeding committee picks the top 14 teams in the state and places the top six in Division I and the next eight in Division II. The MaxPreps rankings have High Point Christian at No. 12 with a game at top-ranked Rabun Gap-Nacoochee on Friday.
