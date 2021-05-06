Another state title week meaningful for Reidsville High and its city

“It certainly was worry and a concern for virtually everybody," Donecker said. "But I have to say this: Reidsville has been knocked down more than once, and we have always risen to the occasion.”

Donecker has served his role off and on for 16 of the last 24 years. He’s helped the city navigate the departure of American Tobacco Company, and he’s seen many teams at this point depart the city to the pomp and circumstances of a sendoff on their way to a title game.

Thanks to playing in a large venue like Kenan Stadium on UNC’s campus will allow for many Rams fans if they make the drive.

“There will be a lot of people attending, I can tell you that,” said Donecker, who will be in the stands somewhere.

Donecker pointed to the current coaching staff as a reason for on-field success, but he mentions it runs much deeper than that. It pumps through the youth football programs established in the city that have been hoisted up by countless figures in the community who did so for free.

Harry Brown, who oversaw the city’s park and recreation department for 25 years, said he inherited a strong program when hired in 1980. Now the major pro tem, he was constantly impacted by the volunteer coaches he hired throughout the years.