Another state title week meaningful for Reidsville High School and its city

REIDSVILLE — Jimmy Teague received a text from a player last weekend, just after Reidsville High School claimed the 2-A Eastern Regional title and a spot in the state title football game.
“‘This feels probably as normal as it’s been in a while,’” Teague said, paraphrasing the message. “That was good to hear that from one of our guys.”
A shift to a spring season hasn’t slowed the Rams machine. The program will make its fifth straight championship game appearance, playing against Mountain Heritage of Burnsville at 5 p.m. Saturday.
It’s a shot at their third consecutive state title. And for a city that so loves the program, its pride beams even though community members haven’t been able show it as much.
Teague, in his 26th season as Reidsville’s head coach, said he fielded a similar question as the team moved through its schedule: every other week, he said, it seemed someone would ask if the team was really playing.
The combination of a fall sport competing with spring activities, restrictions on attendance and the lingering fear around COVID-19, Teague said, has led to muted excitement.
Mayor Jay Donecker has noticed a similar effect. A stroll down Scales Street through Reidsville’s downtown on Wednesday didn’t yield much signage celebrating, though the "N.C Football Capital" flags rippled on the light poles. The occasional Rams football sign popped up in neighborhoods around the high school among the spring perennials starting to show their colors.
“It certainly was worry and a concern for virtually everybody," Donecker said. "But I have to say this: Reidsville has been knocked down more than once, and we have always risen to the occasion.”
Donecker has served his role off and on for 16 of the last 24 years. He’s helped the city navigate the departure of American Tobacco Company, and he’s seen many teams at this point depart the city to the pomp and circumstances of a sendoff on their way to a title game.
Playing in a large venue like Kenan Stadium on UNC’s campus will allow for Rams fans to make the 70-minute drive.
“There will be a lot of people attending, I can tell you that,” said Donecker, who will be in the stands.
Donecker pointed to the current coaching staff as a reason for on-field success, but he mentions it runs much deeper than that. It pumps through the youth football programs established in the city that have been hoisted up by countless figures in the community who did so for free.
Harry Brown, who oversaw the city’s park and recreation department for 25 years, said he inherited a strong program when hired in 1980. Now the major pro tem, he was constantly impacted by the volunteer coaches he hired throughout the years.
“What I noticed about quite a few coaches in Reidsville is they were more than just adults who taught you the X's and O's of the game of football,” Brown said. “They were also people who would come by and pick the kids up from home, bring them to practice, and a lot of them would even pay their registration fees to be on the team.
“A lot of the coaches would buy the kids shoes. And then when practice was over with, they would not only take them home, but they would take them by McDonald’s or Hardee’s and get them something to eat. So for a lot of the kids, the coaches were not only their coaches but their mentors, they were people that they looked up to. These people put their heart and soul into trying to help these young people. The coaches make a difference.”
A joy for Brown has been watching some of those children produced in those youth programs find ways to impact Reidsville later on. The late Curtis Pass starred for the Rams as a basketball player, and he later returned to be the program’s head coach. Future NFL wide receivers Na Brown and Jerome Simpson started in the youth football program, too.
Brown said the city would be proud of the team, regardless of Saturday’s result. But the program’s pedigree has continued to produce high standards in the community.
“The Reidsville culture pretty much expects for their athletics programs, especially football, to do well every year,” Brown said. “That’s just part of the culture of Reidsville. We are very excited about how well this team is doing.”
Starting offensive and defensive lineman Ki Rankin was one of many around Reidsville’s practice on Wednesday afternoon to latch on to the football program early.
Before he wore the jersey, he was a young ball boy, running around the sideline and doling out water when necessary. His brothers played at Reidsville, and once he finishes up this senior year, he’ll go on to Winston-Salem State.
“Just watching them make it when I was a ball boy, just watching them play on the big stage, I just wanted to do the same thing,” Rankin said. “Play in front of a lot of fans and playing in a state championship.”
As he left the field, he added: “I’m excited. I’ve got to bring this third ring back. We’ve got to get the 22nd state title back in Reidsville.”
