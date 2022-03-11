Area high school basketball players named to all-district teams

The N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district teams released this week feature a number of area players, as well some coaches of the year.

Here are the players and coaches who were honored in voting of member coaches in their district:

BOYS

District 7

First team: (Player of the year) Nolan Hodge, Northern Guilford; Will Gray, East Forsyth; Spencer Hairston, Dudley; Dawson McAlhany, Bishop McGuinness; Josh Scovens, Page

Second team: Tyler Albright, Grimsley; Zion Dixon, Glenn; Markquan Gilbert, Smith; Tre Hill, High Point Central; Jah Saigo, Ragsdale.

Third team: Jaylen Cross, Northwest Guilford; Richard Goods, Smith; Jackson Helms, Northern Guilford; Marc Raye, Reynolds; Jayden Watlington, Grimsley.

Coach of the year: Darren Corbett, Grimsley.

District 11

Second team: ZaHaree Maddox, Davie County.

District 6