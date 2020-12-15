Area high school football signings

These area high school football players are expected to sign college letters of intent during the early period that begins Wednesday:
BISHOP McGUINNESS
Noah Allred, TE, Charleston Southern.
DAVIE COUNTY
Nate Hampton, QB, Liberty; Jack Reynolds, WR, Charlotte.
DUDLEY
Johncarlos Miller, TE, Elon; Payton Page, DT, Clemson.
EAST FORSYTH
Micah Crowell, WR, N.C. State; Jaden Lindsay, OL, Appalachian State; Ty Lyles, QB, Coastal Carolina; Zyun Reeves, DE, N.C. State; Jamison Warren, WR, N.C. A&T.
EAST SURRY
Isaac Washington, DT, Tennessee.
EASTERN GUILFORD
Kamell Smith, QB, Miami (Ohio).
GLENN
Raneiria Dillworth, LB, North Carolina; Jahvaree Ritzie, DE, North Carolina; Jahaad Scales, S, Old Dominion.
GRIMSLEY
Lawson Albright, TE, Northwestern; Caleb Curtain, WR, Elon.
MOUNT TABOR
Josiah Banks, LB, Army.
NORTHERN GUILFORD
Amaah Achina, S, Furman.
OAK GROVE
Jared Gibble, TE, Virginia Tech.
REAGAN
Andrew Jones, OL, Duke.
REIDSVILLE
Kyle Pinnix, QB, Wofford.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY
Colby Smith, OL, Tennessee.
WEST FORSYTH
Jared Wilson, OL, Georgia.
WINSTON-SALEM PREP
Zaire Patterson, DE, Clemson.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
