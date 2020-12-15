 Skip to main content
Area high school football signings
Area high school football signings

East Forsyth wide receiver Micah Crowell is expected to sign with N.C. State and enroll early. He is one of five Eagles expected to sign Division I letters of intent during the early period.

These area high school football players are expected to sign college letters of intent during the early period that begins Wednesday:

BISHOP McGUINNESS

Noah Allred, TE, Charleston Southern.

DAVIE COUNTY

Nate Hampton, QB, Liberty; Jack Reynolds, WR, Charlotte.

DUDLEY

Johncarlos Miller, TE, Elon; Payton Page, DT, Clemson.

EAST FORSYTH

Micah Crowell, WR, N.C. State; Jaden Lindsay, OL, Appalachian State; Ty Lyles, QB, Coastal Carolina; Zyun Reeves, DE, N.C. State; Jamison Warren, WR, N.C. A&T.

EAST SURRY

Isaac Washington, DT, Tennessee.

EASTERN GUILFORD

Kamell Smith, QB, Miami (Ohio).

GLENN

Raneiria Dillworth, LB, North Carolina; Jahvaree Ritzie, DE, North Carolina; Jahaad Scales, S, Old Dominion.

GRIMSLEY

Lawson Albright, TE, Northwestern; Caleb Curtain, WR, Elon.

MOUNT TABOR

Josiah Banks, LB, Army.

NORTHERN GUILFORD

Amaah Achina, S, Furman.

OAK GROVE

Jared Gibble, TE, Virginia Tech.

REAGAN

Andrew Jones, OL, Duke.

REIDSVILLE

Kyle Pinnix, QB, Wofford.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

Colby Smith, OL, Tennessee.

WEST FORSYTH

Jared Wilson, OL, Georgia.

WINSTON-SALEM PREP

Zaire Patterson, DE, Clemson.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

EARLY IMPACT

Here are three area players most likely to make an impact as college freshmen and why:

MICAH CROWELL (East Forsyth), WR, N.C. State

The Wolfpack's receiving corps will be looking for an infusion of talent with Emeka Ekezie listed as a senior and Thayer Thomas a redshirt junior. Crowell has the skillset and the bloodlines to jump right into the mix for playing time as an early enrollee. 

RANEIRIA DILLWORTH (Glenn), LB, North Carolina

The Tar Heels have shown no hesitation in playing talented freshmen since Mack Brown's return as coach, and no position is likely to lose more talent at UNC than linebacker, where three of four starters are seniors. Sounds like the perfect spot for Dillworth.

JAMISON WARREN (East Forsyth), WR, N.C. A&T

The Aggies have a lot of upperclassmen on their depth chart at receiver, so that should open up some playing time for youngsters in the fall of 2021. Warren averaged more than 23 yards on 38 catches and had 13 touchdowns overall in 2019 for East Forsyth's second straight NCHSAA Class 4-A championship team and should arrive ready to go.

