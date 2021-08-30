Area high school football standings: Week 3

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Davie County
|0-0
|1-0
|East Forsyth
|0-0
|2-0
|Glenn
|0-0
|1-0
|Mount Tabor
|0-0
|1-1
|Parkland
|0-0
|0-1
|Reagan
|0-0
|1-1
|Reynolds
|0-0
|1-0
|West Forsyth
|0-0
|2-0
Friday's games
Glenn at Charlotte Julius Chambers
Mount Tabor at Page
North Davidson at Davie County
Northwest Guilford at Reynolds
Parkland at Winston-Salem Prep
Reagan at Charlotte Myers Park
West Forsyth at Matthews Weddington
METRO 4-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Grimsley
|0-0
|2-0
|Northern Guilford
|0-0
|2-0
|Northwest Guilford
|0-0
|1-1
|Page
|0-0
|0-2
|Ragsdale
|0-0
|1-0
|Southeast Guilford
|0-0
|0-1
|Southwest Guilford
|0-0
|0-1
|Western Guilford
|0-0
|0-0
Thursday's game
Southwest Guilford at High Point Central
Friday's games
Mount Tabor at Page
Northwest Guilford at Reynolds
Oak Grove at Ragsdale
Smith at Southeast Guilford
Southern Guilford at Western Guilford
Eastern Alamance at Northern Guilford, canceled, COVID-19
MID-STATE 3-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Atkins
|0-0
|0-2
|Dudley
|0-0
|2-0
|Eastern Guilford
|0-0
|0-1
|High Point Central
|0-0
|1-1
|Northeast Guilford
|0-0
|0-1
|Rockingham County
|0-0
|1-0
|Smith
|0-0
|1-1
|Southern Guilford
|0-0
|0-1
Thursday's game
Southwest Guilford at High Point Central
Friday's games
Dudley at Durham Hillside
Morehead at Northeast Guilford
Smith at Southeast Guilford
Southern Guilford at Western Guilford
Western Alamance at Eastern Guilford
MID-STATE 2-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Andrews
|0-0
|0-2
|McMichael
|0-0
|0-2
|Morehead
|0-0
|0-2
|North Forsyth
|0-0
|0-2
|Reidsville
|0-0
|2-0
|Walkertown
|0-0
|1-1
|West Stokes
|0-0
|2-0
Friday's games
Morehead at Northeast Guilford
South Stokes at McMichael
Walkertown at Eastern Randolph
Andrews at Thomasville, canceled, COVID-19
North Forsyth at Lexington, canceled, COVID-19
West Stokes at East Surry, canceled, COVID-19
CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Bishop McGuinness
|0-0
|0-1
|Carver
|0-0
|1-1
|Christ the King
|0-0
|1-1
|Comm. School of Davidson
|0-0
|1-1
|Mountain Island Charter
|0-0
|2-0
|Pine Lake Prep
|0-0
|0-1
|Winston-Salem Prep
|0-0
|0-1
Thursday's game
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Bessemer City
Friday's games
Bishop McGuinness at Graham
Carver at Gastonia Highlands Tech
Community School of Davidson at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Classical
Huntersville Christ the King at Huntersville Lake Norman Charter
OTHERS
|Conf.
|Overall
|a-High Point Christian
|0-0
|0-1
|b-North Davidson
|0-0
|0-2
|b-Oak Grove
|0-0
|1-1
a-NCISAA; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.
Friday's games
High Point Christian at Wake Forest North Wake Saints
North Davidson at Davie County
Oak Grove at Ragsdale
