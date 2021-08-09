Area high schools playing catch-up with COVID-19 protocols as season approaches

Albright has misting stations along a fence during football practice. “That cools them off,” says Albright, a former NFL player whose son Nolan plays for the Whirlies, “but it doesn’t get more water in them.”

Another issue, with most students headed back to the classroom instead of learning remotely, is how to handle locker rooms to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

“If we go back in the building, we have to have a locker room because we can’t have our guys carrying their stuff around school the entire day,” said Brown, who guided Mount Tabor to its first NCHSAA state football championship in the spring. “We have a certain number we let in at a time. That takes longer. The parents complain that kids are getting to the car late … It’s just stuff we have to get used to.”

Another issue looming once interscholastic competition begins with scrimmages this week is how to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 when schools from districts with different protocols meet.

Campbell says “teams visiting any WS/FCS facility will be required to wear face coverings indoors.” The district’s chief communications officer adds, “We are currently finalizing guidance for our teams that visit areas with different guidelines.”