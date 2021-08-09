Area high schools playing catch-up with COVID-19 protocols as season approaches

Athletics practices for most of North Carolina’s high schools officially began Aug. 2 and competition can begin Monday, but the protocols for mitigating the spread of the COVID-19 virus remain a work in progress in the Triad.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association is not placing any COVID-related restrictions on its members at the start of the 2021-22 school year, instead offering “best practices” despite the fact that, as of Monday, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina had increased every day since July 9 as the delta variant causes a nationwide surge.
“A lot of people thought we were over the hump with this thing,” says Mount Tabor football coach Tiesuan Brown, “but it’s back.”
And it’s back in a bigger way in athletics than in the rest of public school students. A recent study by the Duke Clinical Research Institute-led ABC Science Collaborative indicated that the majority of cases in North Carolina schools during the “winter surge” of COVID cases occurred within school-sponsored sports.
The two largest school districts in the Triad have protocols in place for athletics, but they differ in one significant way: One plans to test unvaccinated student-athletes and coaches for the COVID-19 virus, and one does not. At least not yet.
Guilford County Schools is working on the “logistics” of testing all unvaccinated student-athletes and coaches at its 15 high schools that field teams. The testing will be at least once per week, county athletics director Leigh Hebbard wrote in an email, but GCS does not have a start date for the program. Hebbard said the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will pay for the testing.
That protocol mirrors one announced recently for the University of North Carolina system, where approximately 25,000 students at 16 public colleges and universities are being asked to provide proof of vaccination or be tested weekly to remain on campus.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has no plans to track which student-athletes and coaches at its 12 high schools have been vaccinated or to test the unvaccinated at this time. Brent Campbell, the district’s chief marketing communications officer, emphasized “at this time” in an email responding to questions about WS/FCS protocols.
“If we begin testing, or join a state pilot program for testing (which is always a possibility) then likely we would have to track” vaccinations, Campbell wrote. “At this time, though, we are not tracking vaccinations and I can’t say with any certainty if we will.”
Campbell added: “The only Board-approved protocol at this time is that all adults and students will wear masks inside all WS/FCS facilities and transportation for the first nine weeks of school.”
‘Best practices’ for practice
With its very existence in doubt because of pending legislation that would abolish the NCHSAA, the association did not impose its own COVID-19 restrictions, as it did during the 2020-21 school year. Instead, the NCHSAA said in a letter to schools Aug. 3 that it is recommending best practices, which include:
• Anyone not vaccinated should wear a mask indoors.
• Athletes and bench personnel should sit at least 3 feet from one another for social distancing.
• Equipment should be disinfected between users.
• Everyone should modify communication to avoid close, face-to-face contact as much as possible.
• Workouts should be in small groups to limit exposure in the event that a coach or athlete contracts COVID-19.
• Contests should be scheduled to allow time for coaches, athletes and others to enter and exit with limited contact.
• Individuals should bring their own water bottles to avoid sharing.
• Disposable cups or labeled water bottles should be provided if people are using fountains or hydration stations.
• Hand sanitizer should be made available.
GCS and WS/FCS are adhering to those best practices and will continue to follow them when competition begins next week, representatives of both school districts say. Both districts are requiring that students wear a mask indoors when they are on campus or when they are on buses until further notice.
The devil is in the details
High school athletics programs had to adjust to the safety protocols during the pandemic-delayed 2020-21 season, so most of the NCHSAA’s best practices are nothing new. But the restriction on how to keep athletes hydrated during practices at the hottest time of the year remains a particular challenge.
“No shared water is a nightmare,” says Grimsley athletics director Ethan Albright, whose program has about 250 athletes competing in fall sports. “We’re sending out lots of reminders to our players, telling them the best thing is to take a milk jug, fill it with water and put your name and number on it. … If a kid forgets it, I have to give them water somehow, some way because I don’t want them having a heat problem. I don’t want the cure to be worse than the disease.”
Albright has misting stations along a fence during football practice. “That cools them off,” says Albright, a former NFL player whose son Nolan plays for the Whirlies, “but it doesn’t get more water in them.”
Another issue, with most students headed back to the classroom instead of learning remotely, is how to handle locker rooms to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
“If we go back in the building, we have to have a locker room because we can’t have our guys carrying their stuff around school the entire day,” said Brown, who guided Mount Tabor to its first NCHSAA state football championship in the spring. “We have a certain number we let in at a time. That takes longer. The parents complain that kids are getting to the car late … It’s just stuff we have to get used to.”
Another issue looming once interscholastic competition begins with scrimmages this week is how to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 when schools from districts with different protocols meet.
Campbell says “teams visiting any WS/FCS facility will be required to wear face coverings indoors.” The district’s chief communications officer adds, “We are currently finalizing guidance for our teams that visit areas with different guidelines.”
Hebbard says, “Generally, the home team requirements are to be followed.” That means that teams competing at GCS facilities “will be required to wear masks indoors even if their district does not require it.” Hebbard also says that GCS teams will follow the district’s guidelines on the road, even if the team(s) they are visiting have less stringent requirements.
‘Something is going to happen this season’
How big a problem was COVID-19 for high school athletics during the 2020-21 school year? WS/FCS won’t resume updating its COVID dashboard numbers until classes begin, and the district hasn’t broke out cases for student-athletes. But GCS has had 136 coronavirus cases reported among athletes since they were first tracked on the school district’s dashboard in June 2020. As of Monday, there was one active case among athletes in Guilford County Schools.
The pandemic forced the NCHSAA to shorten all of its athletics seasons for 2020-21 and the final state championships were not completed until the weekend of June 25-26, about three weeks later than usual. COVID clusters within teams cost some schools the opportunity to participate in the abbreviated playoffs.
It’s hard to imagine that won’t be the case again this school year, especially in districts such as GCS that test athletes and coaches who are not vaccinated.
“Because we are testing, something is going to happen this season,” says Erik Westberg, Northern Guilford’s football coach. “There’s no question.”
Westberg isn’t telling his players to get vaccinated, though, because that’s a decision he says they have to make with their families.
“All I’m doing right now is educating all of our players and coaches about what the consequences would be” if they are not vaccinated, Westberg says. “It could be a big issue for us in this county where we’re going to lose games because we don’t know how (Guilford County Health Department) is going to contact-trace it and how far back they’re going to go. Playing football, you can’t really social-distance at all times. It could be an issue where we’re without guys each week because we don’t know who could test positive if they’re asymptomatic.”
Westberg estimates that only about half of his players have been vaccinated, although he is quick to add that he hasn’t asked them about their status. “In fall sports, with maybe 200 to 250 kids total, if you have to test half of them, that’s a lot of tests,” Westberg says.
But with 90 percent to 95 percent of new delta variant COVID-19 cases being attributed to unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals, according to local, state and federal public-health officials , testing those who are unvaccinated only makes sense.
Mount Tabor’s Brown says, “The most important thing is we have to keep our guys clean,” and he doesn’t hesitate to advise them to be vaccinated.
“I talk to my guys about getting the vaccine … but some of them don’t want to set up a time to get it,” he says. “It’s a really touchy situation. In the Black community it’s really tough even talking about it. I talk about it and my trainer talks about it. I feel like it’s something everybody needs to do, but I can’t force anyone.”
But Brown can tell his players that everyone in his family is vaccinated except his 11-year-old son, Kingston, who is not yet eligible to receive the vaccine.
“He’s playing Pop Warner (football) right now and we really want to get him vaccinated and don’t want to wait,” Brown says. “He turns 12 in December, and as soon as he does that’s going to be his first birthday gift. He wants it. He’s talking to me about COVID.”
‘The good thing is we are playing’
Everybody is talking about COVID-19, and with good reason. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been more than 35 million cases and more than 614,000 deaths in the United States. As of Friday, Guilford County had a total of 50,609 cases (942.1 per 10,000 residents) and 738 deaths, while Forsyth had 38,562 total cases (1,008.7 per 10,000 residents) and 433 deaths, according to public-health officials.
The pandemic affected every state’s high school athletics during the spring 2019-20 season and throughout the 2020-21 school year, with teams in three states not playing any football games. One of those three, Hawaii, has already pushed back the start of its fall season to Sept. 24 and will require proof of vaccination for every athlete before they can participate. While the necessity of traveling by plane within the Hawaiian Islands to compete is unique, every state has its challenges with the pandemic still affecting everyday life.
“But this time last year you and I were talking about if there was going to be a season or how,” Northern Guilford’s Westberg says. “The good thing is we are playing.”
There’s still a lot of work to be done before competition begins Aug. 16, and there will be a lot more work done during the school year if high school athletics are to continue safely.
“We would have loved to have had a handle on all things ‘COVID’ with more notice, but that isn’t how a pandemic works,” says Campbell of WS/FCS. “If we have learned anything over the past year it is that we must be flexible and ready to change protocols, etc., quickly.”
But whatever it takes, offering athletics to high school students is worth the effort, Grimsley’s Albright says.