Area swimmers and divers advance to NCHSAA championships

NCHSAA REGIONALS
At Greensboro Aquatic Center
CLASS 4-A CENTRAL
BOYS
Team
1. Cary Green Hope 256
2. Apex Friendship 237
3. West Forsyth 217
Other area teams
4. Grimsley 150
5. Reagan 137
8. Page 113
13. Mount Tabor 61
15. Northern Guilford 58
18. Southwest Guilford 49
19. Northwest Guilford 42
21. Western Guilford 37
22. Ragsdale 33
24. Reynolds 11
25. Davie County 8
Area individuals advancing to states
200-yard freestyle: 3. Dax Harris (Gr), 1 minute, 41.24 seconds; 7 Jonathon Edwards (SWG), 1:44.44. 200 individual medley: 4. Bence Burton (Rea), 1:56.18; 6. Andrew Seeber (Gr), 1:58.36; 8. Mark Brown (WG), 1:58.81. 50 free: 2. Alex Valliere (WF), 20.94; 5. Connor Vargas (Rea), 21.60; 9. Christopher Schilling (NG), 21.82. 100 butterfly: 2. Logan McDonald (WF), 50.28; 4. Jason Brooks (Pa), 51.56; 6. Nate Whitworth (MT), 52.01; 8. Noah Rock (Gr), 52.31; 9. Earnhardt Harris (DC), 52.56. 100 free: 2. Valliere (WF), 46.82; 5. Jonah Greene (WF), 47.85. 500 free: 3. Harris (Gr), 4:38.53. 100 backstroke: 2. Robert Tars (Rag), 50.08; 4. Tanner Holian (Pa), 51.96; 5. Nate Whitworth (MT), 52.41; 9. Grene (WF), 53.23. 100 breaststroke: 2. McDonald (WF), 57.34; 5. Daniel Fore (Rea), 59.35; 6. Burton (Rea), 59.54; 7. Brown (WG), 59.58; 8. Max Mahler (MT), 59.68; 9. Griffin Jones (Pa), 59.88; 10. James Northington (RJR), 59.98; 11. David Manseri (NW), 59.99. 1-meter diving: 1. John Dymond (Rea), 457.30 points; 4. Erich Bopp (Gr), 401.40; 5. Etan Ferguson (WG), 370.10; 9. Dorian Albee (Gr), 245.90. 200 medley relay: 1. West Forsyth (Ethan Frondoza, McDonald, Leighton Jones, Valliere), 1:34.29; 3. Page (Holian, Jones, Jason Brooks, LaDaniel Gatling), 1:35.86; 7 Reagan (Burton, Fore, Aidan Coffield, Vargas), 1:38.32; 8. Northwest Guilford (Brady Dole, Masneri, Maverick Crowell, Jacob Huitsing), 1:38.45; 10. Mount Tabor (Owen Armentrout, Mahler, Whitworth, Micah Bryant), 1:39.36. 200 free relay: 1. West Forsyth (McDonald, Greene, Frondoza, Valliere), 1:25.76; 4. Reagan (Fore, Jason Miner, Burton, Vargas), 1:29.14; 5. Grimsley (Rock, Charlie Hager, Walker Lin, Harris), 1:29.19; 6. Northern Guilford (Ethan Pollina, John Copeland, Chris Glebus, Schilling), 1:29.49; 8. Page (Brooks, Gatling, Anderson Cathey, Holian), 1:30.35. 400 free relay. 6. Grimsley (Rock, Seeber, Lin, Harris), 3:16.80; 8 West Forsyth (Greene, Jones, Chris Miller, Kyle Creep), 3:18.01.
GIRLS
Team
1. Cary Green Hope 324
2. Apex 236
3. Reynolds 222
Other area teams
8. Reagan 129
10. Northern Guilford 91
11. Grimsley 86
13. Page 79
16. West Forsyth 44
18. Northwest Guilford 39
19. Ragsdale 29
T21. Southeast Guilford 6
T21. Southwest Guilford 6
T21. Mount Tabor 6
Area individuals advancing to states
200-yard freestyle: 2. Maura Schoppa (NG), 1 minute, 50.21 seconds; 4. Jane Fitzgerald (RJR), 1:52.38; 8. Maddie Neal (Rea), 1:55.47. 200 individual medley: 4. Maeren McGonigal (Gr), 2:06.69; 5. Katie Mohr (RJR), 2:07.37. 50 free: 3. Riley Willett (Pa), 24.21; 4. Caroline Echols (RJR), 24.48. 100 butterfly: 1. Schoppa (NG), 55.69; 7. McGonical (Gr), 57.73. 100 free: 2. Fitzgerald (RJR), 51.93; 3. Catherine Kim (RJR), 53.01; 4. Willett (Pa), 53.15; 5. Echols (RJR), 53.18. 100 backstroke: 3. Neal (Rea), 57.04. 100 breaststroke: 3. Brianna Cottingham (Rea), 1:03.46; 5. Mohr (RJR), 1:05.12. 1-meter diving: 1. Bayleigh Cranford (Rag), 442.40 points; 3. Colleen Hudson (NW), 384.60. 200 medley relay: 3. Reynolds (Kim, Mohr, Fitzgerald, Keegan Brown), 1:47.95; 5. Reagan (Neal, Cottingham, Addison Copeland, Abby Jennings), 1:49.31; 9 Page (Alannah Williamson, Sienna Coker, Lexi Brooks, Willett), 1:52.20. 200 free relay: 2. Reynolds (Kim, Brown, Echols, Mohr), 1:38.49; 4. Grimsley (Ellie Hunt, Gabrielle Schell, Gracie Hunt, McGonigal), 1:39.34; 6. Northern Guilford (Casey Sutherland, Brooke Bourn, Rori Rountree, Schoppa), 1:40.23. 400 free relay: 1. Reynolds (Kim, Brown, Echols, Fitzgerald), 3:30.36; 7. Reagan (Claire Farrell, Copeland, Neal, Cottingham), 3:40.78.
CLASS 3-A CENTRAL
BOYS
Team
1. Carrboro 387
2. Orange 301
3. Oak Grove 208
Other area teams
4. Rockingham County 195
5. Atkins 177
8. North Davidson 125
15. High Point Central 31
19. Smith 8
Area individuals advancing to states
200-yard freestyle: 3. Joshua Vogl (OG), 1 minute. 59.78 seconds; 4. William Aguilar (At), 1:59.97. 200 individual medley: 3. Rowan Cridlebaugh (HPC), 2:05.67; 5. Jeremy Everitt (RC), 2:07.05. 50 free: 3. Hayden Lee (OG), 23.84; 4. Jay Sams (OG), 23.91. 100 butterfly: 4. Cridlebaugh (HPC), 58.12; 5. Aguilar (At), 59.11; 8. Lane Cooke (ND), 1:00.49. 100 free: 3. Aaron Reyes (At), 52.61; 4. Wyatt Wilson (RC), 53.11; 5. Lawson McMichael (RC), 54.34. 100 backstroke: 2. Everitt (RC), 58.63. 100 breaststroke: 1. Reyes (At), 1:02.71; 3. Lee (OG), 1:09.35; 4. Vogl (OG), 1:11.86; 6. Lane Blankenship (RC), 1:13.26. 200 medley relay: 3. Rockingham County (Everitt, Blankenship, Wilson, McMichael), 1:49.99; 5. Atkins (Andrew Bain, Reyes, Aguilar, Marcello Ricigliano), 1:50.92. 200 free relay: 1. Rockingham County (Blankenship, McMichael, Everitt, Wilson), 1:36.45; 4. Oak Grove (Sams, Evan Messer, Vogl, Lee), 1:38.22. 400 free relay: 3. Atkins (Bain, Connor Danelson, Aguilar, Reyes), 3:35.59; 5. Oak Grove (Sams, Drew Hey, Lee, Vogl), 3:45.40.
GIRLS
Team
1. Carrboro 460
2. Pittsboro Northwood 337
3. Orange 160
Area teams
8. North Davidson 101
9. Rockingham County 97
10. Oak Grove 96
13. High Point Central 74
14. Atkins 41
17. Eastern Guilford 14
Area individuals advancing to states
200-yard freestlye: 5. Eva Doyle (HPC), 2 minutes, 12.85 seconds. 50 free: 4. Cassidy Grubb (OG), 25.37. 100 butterfly: 7. Kaley White (EG), 1:05.06. 100 free: 5. Grubb (OG), 56.95. 100 backstroke: 6. Brooke Parker (RC), 1:06.80. 200 free relay: 8. High Point Central (Emma Niebauer, Olivia Perez, Doyle, Lauren Rhodes), 1:54.98; 9. Rockingham County (Madison Pryor, Meredith McKinney, Carole-Ann Page, Parker), 1:55.57. 400 free relay: 4. Oak Grove (Kinsey Meador, Ashlyn Grubb, Madelyn Wilson, Cassidy Grubb), 4:26.22; 5. Rockingham County (Pryor, Anna Sanchez Pabon, McKinney, Carole-Ann Page), 4:32.98; 6. Atkins (Katherine Zwiener, Anna Ceglowski, Ashley Wang, Ava Sugg), 4:55.48.
CLASS 2-A/1-A CENTRAL
BOYS
Team
1. Elkin 233
2. Bishop McGuinness 222
3. Mount Airy 177
Other area teams
7. Cornerstone Charter 134
12. McMichael 73
14. Morehead 62
22. Reidsville 23
Area individuals advancing to states
200-yard freestyle: 3. Ben Resler (CC), 1 minute, 58.79 seconds; 5. Hayden Connor (BM), 2:05.40. 200 individual medley: 5. Colby Garrett (Mo), 2:19.09; 6. Casey Shaw (CC), 2:19.34. 50 free: 2. Brooks Gray (CC), 21.57; 4. Michael Herzberger (BM), 22.77. 100 butterfly: 3. Tim Gaylord (BM), 54.80; 8. Dylan Law (Re), 1:03.18. 100 free: 2. Herzberger (BM), 50.78. 500 free: 3. Ben Resler (CC), 5:20.98; 5. Garrett (Mo), 5:41.80. 100 backstroke: 2. Gaylord (BM), 55.39; 5. Shaw (CC), 1:01.02. 100 breaststroke: 7. Law (Re), 1:09.50. 200 medley relay: 2. Cornerstone Charter (Shaw, Gray, Ben Resler, Drew Resler), 1:51.59; 5. Bishop McGuinness (Samuel Fielden, Ben Strott, Giuseppe Strafaci, Jorge Vidal), 1:59.65; 6. McMichael (Jake Allred, Matthew Bedard, Jacob Lathrop, Garrett Heath), 2:00.76. 200 free relay: 2. Bishop McGuinness (Vidal, Gaylor, Strafaci, Herzberger), 1:35.95. 400 free relay: 2. Bishop McGuinness (Herzberger, Gaylord, Connor, Strott), 3:35.61.
GIRLS
Team
1. Monroe Union Academy 283
T2. Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 196
T2. Elkin 196
Area teams
4. Bishop McGuinness 193
9. Morehead 102
10. Cornerstone Charter 101
23. McMichael 15
Area individuals advancing to states
200-yard individual medley: 5. McKenna Super (Mo), 2 minutes, 23.19 seconds. 50 free: 4. Ashlyn Showers (BM), 27.47. 100 butterfly: 4. Kaylie Neighbors (CC), 59.61; 5. Super (Mo), 1:05.88; 6. Ellison Soto (CC), 1:08.80. 100 free: 6. Showers (BM), 1:00.78. 100 backstroke: 2. Neighbors (CC), 1:02.07. 100 breaststroke: 4. Sophia Pirrwitz (McM), 1:14.89; 6. Coffey (BM), 1:19.67. 200 medley relay: 4. Bishop McGuinness (Sarah Cotell, Sara Coffey, MacKenzie Bowen, Showers), 2:06.61; 5. Cornerstone Charter (Neighbors, Isabelle Nemer-Duarte, Soto, Kelsey Ivey), 2:09.49; 7. Morehead (Mallory Combs, Kennedy Smith, Super, Megan Rosas Wuotto), 2:13.31. 200 free relay: 5. Bishop McGuinness (Bowen, Coffey, Bethany Manor, Showers), 1:53.24; 6. Morehead (Makayla Hairston, Kennedy Smith, Rosas Wuotto, Super), 1:57.80. 400 free relay: 3. Bishop McGuinness (Bowen, Clare Coxwell, Karstin Workman, Cotell), 4:09.16.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.