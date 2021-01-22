Atkins' Walter Sellers wins elusive 2-A state title in cross country

KERNERSVILLE – Walter Sellers of Atkins wasn’t about to pass out this time during the NCHSAA Class 2-A cross country state championships.

Sellers, a senior running in his final meet, won that elusive state title with a time of 15 minutes and 40.86 seconds Friday at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex, and his team finished in second place. He finished just short of the 2-A course record set last year by Jason Thomson of North Lincoln, 15:40.66.

In the fall 2019 on the same course, Sellers was about a kilometer from the finish line when he passed out. His goal of winning a state championship ended, thanks to a bout of sickness that he had trouble explaining.

“I just wasn’t right and was battling something, so it was all really strange,” Sellers said. "Maybe I didn't eat enough before the race."

This time, with about a kilometer to go, Sellers broke free and ended up winning by 11 seconds.

“You know I didn’t even think about what happened last year,” he said. “I just put it into high gear and didn’t look back.”

Sellers, who is being recruited by the Air Force Academy and UNC Charlotte, said he had one goal this season.