Bailey propels Mount Tabor past Glenn

KERNERSVILLE — Mount Tabor generated a little chaos in the Central Piedmont 4A basketball standings last night, handing Glenn its first home-court loss of the season, 54-46, behind 21 points from sophomore guard Tyler Bailey.
Bailey, who scored 18 points in the second half, hit nine of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter as the Spartans raised their record to 14-7 overall and 8-4 in conference play, holding Glenn (16-5, 9-2) at bay down the stretch.
He hit four straight free throws at the beginning of the fourth quarter as Mount Tabor expanded a 3-point lead. Glenn got as close as three only once, at 46-43 with 2:54 to play, before Bailey hit two more free throws and Shamarius Peterkin hit three of four from the line in the final minute.
The Bobcats entered last night’s game tied with East Forsyth in the CPC, with Mount Tabor third but not out of the picture entering the regular-season’s final week.
Why the Spartans won
Mount Tabor refused to let point guard Zion Dixon of Glenn control the game as he did in the Bobcats’ previous two wins over the Spartans. Dixon finished with a team-high 15 points, but he was the Bobcats’ only double-figure scorer.
The Spartans kept Glenn off the offensive backboards, limiting the Bobcats to one shot on most possessions. They also kept the ball in Bailey’s hands in the second half. He scored seven points in the third quarter and 11 in the fourth.
Stars
Mount Tabor
Tyler Bailey, 21 points, hitting 11 of 12 free throws in only his third game after transferring at the end of the first semester from national prep power Oak Hill Academy.
Shamarius Peterkin scored 13 points for the Spartans, including five in the fourth quarter.
Glenn
Zion Dixon scored 15 points, hitting 8 of 10 free throws in the second half.
Things we learned
Bailey, whose father, Aaron Bailey, played for Coach Andy Muse at Mount Tabor and was formerly athletic director at Carver High School, gives Mount Tabor the scoring punch it has lacked much of the season. A 6-foot-2, 180-pound sophomore, he also provides some size in the backcourt on the defensive end of the court.
Glenn has struggled to find consistent scoring from anyone other than Dixon. The Bobcats also miss Camden Coleman, an important reserve forward who missed three games this week with mononucleosis. He is scheduled to return for the final regular-season game, next Friday at Davie.
They said it
“What a game! This was a great high school game. Both teams really competed. Even after we lost two games this week (East Forsyth and Davie), I felt good about our team. We’re competitive, we play defense, and we were good tonight. We got out-rebounded in the first quarter, then we out-rebounded Glenn the last three quarters.
“We’re still learning Tyler (Bailey), and he’s still learning us. He went to the free-throw line a lot in the fourth quarter and really cashed in.” – Andy Muse, Mount Tabor coach
“That was tough. We haven’t lost at home all year. Now we’ve got to get over it. We can’t hang our heads. We’ve got to be ready to play tomorrow.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well. We missed some layups early, and sometimes the ball just doesn’t fall for you. You hope you can eke it out some other way.” – Jonathan Gainey, Glenn coach
Next up
Mount Tabor: Feb. 8, Reagan.
Glenn: Feb. 5, Reynolds
Scoring summary
MT;7;18;13;16;—;54
GHS;15;8;12;11;—;46
Mount Tabor: Tyler Bailey 20, Torrence 7, Campbell 3, Shamarius Peterkin 13, J.P. Peterkin 6, Simmons 4.
Glenn: Mock 6, Zion Dixon 15, Neal 9, Adichol 6, Harris 2, Davis 8.
Records: Mount Tabor 14-7 (8-4); Glenn 16-5 (9-2)