Bailey propels Mount Tabor past Glenn

KERNERSVILLE — Mount Tabor generated a little chaos in the Central Piedmont 4A basketball standings last night, handing Glenn its first home-court loss of the season, 54-46, behind 21 points from sophomore guard Tyler Bailey.

Bailey, who scored 18 points in the second half, hit nine of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter as the Spartans raised their record to 14-7 overall and 8-4 in conference play, holding Glenn (16-5, 9-2) at bay down the stretch.

He hit four straight free throws at the beginning of the fourth quarter as Mount Tabor expanded a 3-point lead. Glenn got as close as three only once, at 46-43 with 2:54 to play, before Bailey hit two more free throws and Shamarius Peterkin hit three of four from the line in the final minute.

The Bobcats entered last night’s game tied with East Forsyth in the CPC, with Mount Tabor third but not out of the picture entering the regular-season’s final week.

Why the Spartans won

Mount Tabor refused to let point guard Zion Dixon of Glenn control the game as he did in the Bobcats’ previous two wins over the Spartans. Dixon finished with a team-high 15 points, but he was the Bobcats’ only double-figure scorer.