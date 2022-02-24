Bailey scores 39 as Mount Tabor advances

Mount Tabor used a dominating second quarter and another standout performance from super sophomore Tyler Bailey to roll past Northwest Guilford 82-57 in the second round of the NCHSAA 4-A playoffs on Thursday night.
Bailey finished with 39 points after scoring 31 in Mount Tabor's first-round win against Ragsdale.
The Spartans will travel to Charlotte to meet North Mecklenburg in a third-round game on Saturday.
Why the Spartans won
Northwest Guilford had no one who could contain Bailey, who was equally effective shooting from the outside or on drives to the basket.
Mount Tabor unleashed its fast-break offense early and often, converting turnovers into a series of easy baskets.
Why the Viking lost
Northwest Guilford didn't have the speed or quickness to stay with Mount Tabor and was in constant foul trouble trying to keep up with the more athletic Spartans.
Stars
Bailey, who transferred into Mount Tabor in late January from Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, started fast and never let up, scoring 23 of his points in the first half. He scored 10 consecutive points to open the second quarter, including two 3-point baskets.
Finley Simmons and Jashaun Torrence each added 13 points for the Spartans.
Jaylen Cross was almost a one-man show for Northwest Guilford, finishing with 25 points. Teammate Drew Watkins added 10
Notables
- After leading 18-15 at the end of the first quarter, the Spartans started the second half with a 19-2 run and the game was never in doubt after that. Mount Tabor led 39-23 at halftime and continued to pull away in the second half.
- Simmons, who missed more than half the season after suffering a knee injury in December, posed for pictures with Northwest Guilford players Wyatt Harbaugh and Jackson Hartzell. The three are close friends, having played on the same AAU team together.
- Both of Mount Tabor's playoff victories have come against teams from the Metro 4-A Conference, Ragsdale on Tuesday night and Northwest Guilford on Thursday night.
- The Spartans will be going up against a North Mecklenburg team that dominated fellow Central Piedmont 4-A Conference member Reynolds by a 116-56 margin in a first-round game on Tuesday night.
What they said
"I thought it was a team effort on defense," said Coach Andy Muse of Mount Tabor. "We put pressure on the ball. Team defense won this game tonight. We are peaking at the right time. This was a tremendous win for us in the second round and now we go meet one of the best teams in the state of North Carolina in North Meck on Saturday. We are not going to be scored. We've been in the playoffs before against Charlotte teams over the years but we are going to have to play at our best Saturday."
"I just feel like coach (Muse) put us in the right spots when they pressed us and we went through it pretty easily," said Bailey. "And I thought we played real good defense and rebounded pretty good."
"Adding (Bailey) to the team was really great," said Simmons. "I think he has really bonded with the team. And I think I am really close to 100 percent after recovering from my knee injury. At least I feel like I'm pretty close."
"Mount Tabor played extremely well," said Coach Lee Reavis of Northwest Guilford. "I think they shot the ball better tonight than what i had seen previously. (Bailey) is a really good player. We had opportunities. We shoot the ball well but we didn't shoot it was as well tonight as we have."
Up next
Mount Tabor: at North Mecklenburg, Saturday, 7 p.m.
Summary
NW Guilford;15;8;18;16;—;57
Mount Tabor;18;21;20;23;—;82
NW Guilford (14-11): Ballou 6, Hartzell 4, Jaylen Cross 25, Ulmer 2, Drew Watkins 10, Harbaugh 4, Eller 5, Nix 1
Mount Tabor (20-8): Tyler Bailey 39, Jashaun Torrence 13, Snook Peterkin 9, J.P. Peterkin 8, Finley Simmons 13