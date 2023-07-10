Brad Bullard, the only West Forsyth state champion-winning baseball coach, announced his resignation on Monday.

Bullard said he had discussed the possibility with West Forsyth principal Kevin Spainhour and Athletics Director Mike Pennington over the past two weeks. Bullard, who has been West's coach for the past 10 seasons, informed Spainhour of the decision on Saturday and told Titans players and parents via zoom at 4 p.m. Monday before it was made public.

"Ultimately, it came down to my family," Bullard said. "My son turned five in April and of course, he is involved in a lot of various activities, especially sports. Of course being a head coach in any sport but being at a 4A school the size of West Forsyth and being at a school like West Forsyth that has very high expectations and a history of excellence and tradition, there are a lot of expectations, as there should be.

"I am the type of guy that has always been all-in and it consumes you when you are the head coach of a varsity sport. It is a crazy amount of time that these men and women put in and I was missing out on so much of my son's stuff that ultimately I just decided it was time. I want to be able to watch him grow up and play and maybe even coach him one day."

Bullard, 39, was promoted after the 2013 season after the retirement of former coach Randy Pope, whom Bullard had played for from 1999-2002. As coach of the Titans, Bullard's teams compiled a 175-74 record, shared three regular season Central Piedmont 4A Conference championships and won three CPC tournament titles.

After serving as Pope's assistant for six seasons, Bullard guided the Titans to the program's only state championship in his first year as coach, with a deciding 6-3 game three victory over No. 1 seed Rockingham Richmond.

Bullard's teams finished no worse than third in the CPC regular season standings.

Bullard attributed his success to Pope, who he said was a phenomenal mentor.

"I know when I got the job 10 years ago, I reached out to other head coaches, picking their brains and trying to figure out who you are and setting an identity, but you surround yourself with good people," Bullard said. "I was very very blessed to have in my eyes some of the best assistant coaches in the state of North Carolina and we set very high expectations, we worked very hard, the kids bought in, the parents bought in and the administration bought in."

Many successful players have come through during Bullard's tenure, including Alex Vanderstok, who was the state championship game MVP in 2014, Peyton Martin, who was drafted out of high school by the Los Angeles Dodgers last year, and Harrison Lewis, the 2023 CPC Player of the Year.

Bullard is the fourth West Forsyth coach from the past school year to resign, after Adrian Snow (football), Jason Hooker (wrestling) and Scott Bilton (girls soccer).

Pennington said he hopes to have a hire by Aug. 1.