Calvary Day announced Harrison Vaughan, a former two-time all-conference Cougar and five-year varsity starter, as its baseball coach Thursday on social media.

Vaughan, a Clemmons native, graduated from Calvary Day in 2018, then played outfield and catcher on scholarship at Carolina University, the same positions he played at Calvary Day.

Vaughan has been an assistant for the Cougars for the past three years, during which the Cougars have gone 10-5-1, 8-13 and 11-9 and made the NCISAA 3A playoffs in each of those years.

In 2021, it made it to the first round, in 2022, it reached the second round and this past season, it made the second round, before losing to No. 7 seed Gaston Christian School, 4-0.

According to MaxPreps, while playing at Calvary Day, Vaughan batted .309 in 29 games as a junior and .317 in 22 games as a senior, the two seasons he was named all-conference.

While Vaughan played for the Cougars, they went 60-57 in five seasons.

Vaughan replaces Eric Shoemaker.