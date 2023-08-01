West Forsyth replaced Brad Bullard, its recently resigned baseball coach, with a familiar name who coached him and coached under him.

Titans athletics director Mike Pennington on Monday announced the promotion of assistant Kevin McIntosh.

“You don’t see very many people who have been a high school athletics director, who have been a high school head coach and then has over a decade of assistant coaching experience at your high school," Pennington said.

“So his experience was top of the line and then it was just very obvious to see in the interview not only his passion and his love for baseball but also his love for West Forsyth. And that is always important to us, because we love this place and we want people who love this place, too.”

McIntosh, who graduated from West Forsyth in 1996, played for Brian Holt and returned in 2001 to begin a 12-season stint as an assistant under Randy Pope that lasted until Pope left after the 2013 season. His ties to West Forsyth run deep; his parents, brothers and wife went there, and his two children currently attend West Forsyth.

After Pope left, McIntosh became West’s assistant athletics director before taking over as the athletics director at Atkins in 2016. He then got his first high school head coaching position as Mount Tabor’s baseball coach in July 2019. Under McIntosh, the Spartans went 18-23 in three seasons.

Bullard had been the Titans' coach for the past 10 seasons and compiled a 175-74 record that included an NCHSAA 4A state championship in 2014.

McIntosh said he had no intentions of coaching last spring, but was reeled in by Bullard to be a volunteer assistant.

“Coach Bullard kept asking me and kept asking me and kept asking me and I kept not giving him any answer at all,” McIntosh said. “And then February rolls around and he’s like, ‘Alright, hey man, what are we going to do?’ And I said, ‘Why don’t I volunteer to be your bus driver and your scorekeeper?' And he was like ‘OK’ and I think once he knew he got me there at that, he was like ‘OK, I can get him now.’

“And then it became throwing batting practice and then it became ‘Let’s hit some fungos’ and then it became ‘I was just an assistant coach.’ ”