LEWISVILLE — Doug Esleeck, Forsyth Country Day's athletics director, sorted through numerous candidates, but ultimately decided on a veteran who hadn’t been a high school varsity head coach since 2001.

Former Parkland coach Scott Humphrey said his mind wasn’t set on coaching, but said he followed his heart after being offered the FCD opportunity on Saturday over brunch.

“Forsyth is just too big of an opportunity to miss right now,” Humphrey said. “It’s prime. It’s a great place to be, they are on the up-and-up. Academics, athletics, fundraising, facilities, leadership, administration, they are all top-notch.”

Humphrey, a former standout at Reynolds and Guilford College, took the Parkland job at age 25 in 1992. In nine seasons — from 1993-2001 — the Mustangs won 171 games, four conference titles and made five playoff appearances. They reached the regional quarterfinals in 1994 and the regional semifinals in 1995.

According to MaxPreps, Forsyth Country Day went 1-16 in 2021 but improved gradually over the past two seasons, with records of 4-15 and 6-15, respectively.

Former head coach Adam Speas, who had the job for one season, said he wanted to step down but wanted to remain on the staff. Esleeck said that Speas, an academic support coach at the school, will remain as the top assistant and pitching coach.

“You can expect me to bring enthusiasm, passion and commitment,” Humphrey said. “I want the kids to play for me. I’m not just talking about showing up on-time; I’m talking about running through a wall. I want them thinking down the road that they had such a great time with Coach Humphrey, they come back and see you, they come back and watch ballgames and stuff like that. Let the chips fall where they may, but it’s going to be a good ride.”