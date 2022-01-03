 Skip to main content
Basketball event coming to Andrews on Saturday
Basketball event coming to Andrews on Saturday

Big Time Sports' Battle of the State Invitational will bring eight high school basketball games to Andrews on Saturday.

The annual event will feature the host Red Raiders in an 11:30 a.m. girls game against Northern Guilford and an 8:30 p.m. boys game against Calvary Day, and admission is $10.

The full schedule is:

• 10 a.m.: Boys, Northern Guilford vs. Bethany Community

• 11:30 a.m.: Girls, Northern Guilford at Andrews

• 1 p.m.: Girls, East Forsyth vs. Charlotte Catholic

• 2:30 p.m.: Boys, Salem Baptist vs. Charlotte Catholic

• 4 p.m.: Girls, Burlington School vs. Fayetteville Trinity Christian

• 5:30 p.m.: Boys, Shining Light vs. Durham Mount Zion Christian

• 7 p.m.: Girls, Wesleyan vs. Southwest Guilford

• 8:30 p.m.: Boys, Calvary Day at Andrews

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

