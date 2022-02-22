Basketball Quick Take: Mount Tabor 82, Ragsdale 78 (2 OT)

Ragsdale just ran out of gas in the second overtime as the energy expended during the comeback caught up with the Tigers.

“The little things that we were short on were the things we really preached and focused on a lot, talked to them about doing all the little things,” Atkinson said. “Sometimes you don’t do them and it costs you. Sometimes you get away with not doing them and still win. Tonight it cost us at times. We didn’t get one or two rebounds we needed to get or one or two loose balls we needed to get.”

Three things we learned

1. Tyler Bailey took over in overtime. Mount Tabor’s 6-foot-2 sophomore guard scored five in the first extra period and 10 in the second by getting to the basket off the dribble and showing maturity beyond his years. “Tyler took over the game,” Muse said.

2. Jah Saigo finished strong. Ragsdale’s 6-3 wing attacked with his usual ferocity off the dribble to score and to set up teammates. Sitting out most of the second quarter with foul trouble hurt, but his teammates picked him up in the fourth quarter when he only scored two of the Tigers’ 27 points. He added 10 in the two overtimes, going out like the warrior he is.