Basketball Quick Take: Mount Tabor 82, Ragsdale 78 (2 OT)

No. 18 seed Mount Tabor squanders a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter, but regroups to beat No. 15 Ragsdale 82-78 in double overtime.
What
NCHSAA Class 4-A West boys basketball playoffs, first round
Where
Mike Raybon Gym, Jamestown
Why the Spartans won
A defense that seemed to deflect nearly every pass and rattled Ragsdale ball-handlers into numerous turnovers helped Mount Tabor build a 19-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, at 56-37. Coach Andy Muse's Spartans then were almost too patient against the 1-3-1 half-court zone the Tigers went to in the fourth quarter.
Once Ragsdale hit a couple of shots and was able to press full-court, Tabor was on the wrong end of a 22-3 run that tied the score with 36.5 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
“We just have to take care of the ball at the end of games when people start pressing us,” Muse said. “We started rushing as a group.”
After the Spartans survived the first overtime, Tyler Bailey scored 10 of his game-high 31 points in the second four-minute extra period to send Tabor to the second round of the playoffs.
“We did a better job in both overtimes of taking care of the ball,” Muse said. “We finally settled down and breathed a little bit. We showed some resilience in the overtimes, because we could have let their momentum carry over and we didn’t.”
Why the Tigers lost
Foul trouble for seniors Jah Saigo and Jaylen Williams was a recurring problem in most of Ragsdale’s seven losses this season and Tuesday night’s game was no exception. Williams, the Tigers’ post presence, went to the bench after picking up his second foul with 3:38 left in the first quarter and Saigo, Ragsdale’s do-everything scorer, was called for his second foul 23 seconds into the second quarter. Mount Tabor outscored coach James Atkinson's Tigers 16-8 for the rest of the half.
Things got ugly when the Spartans opened the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run to go up 56-37, but that’s when Ragsdale was “able to find a weakness that they had in their game in a moment of desperation," Atkinson said. "We kind of felt like … we could press them ... but we didn’t think it was going to be part of the game plan. We were down by 19. You’ve got to do something different.”
Full-court pressure forced Tabor turnovers and allowed the Tigers to score quickly and easily. “I knew we could make a run,” Atkinson said. “I just didn’t know we could make a run that big.”
Ragsdale just ran out of gas in the second overtime as the energy expended during the comeback caught up with the Tigers.
“The little things that we were short on were the things we really preached and focused on a lot, talked to them about doing all the little things,” Atkinson said. “Sometimes you don’t do them and it costs you. Sometimes you get away with not doing them and still win. Tonight it cost us at times. We didn’t get one or two rebounds we needed to get or one or two loose balls we needed to get.”
Three things we learned
1. Tyler Bailey took over in overtime. Mount Tabor’s 6-foot-2 sophomore guard scored five in the first extra period and 10 in the second by getting to the basket off the dribble and showing maturity beyond his years. “Tyler took over the game,” Muse said.
2. Jah Saigo finished strong. Ragsdale’s 6-3 wing attacked with his usual ferocity off the dribble to score and to set up teammates. Sitting out most of the second quarter with foul trouble hurt, but his teammates picked him up in the fourth quarter when he only scored two of the Tigers’ 27 points. He added 10 in the two overtimes, going out like the warrior he is.
3. Mount Tabor gets a home game in the second round. It’s not often that an 18 seed gets to play on its court in the NCHSAA playoffs, but the Spartans benefited from No. 31 seed Northwest Guilford’s 85-75 win at Asheville A.C. Reynolds in Class 4-A West. They’ll be home Thursday night against the Vikings, who went 1-2 against Ragsdale during the regular season.
What they said
“What a great high school basketball game! It doesn’t get any better than that. Both teams put it all out there on the line. I have great respect for Coach Atkinson and Ragsdale.” — Andy Muse, Mount Tabor coach
“They worked hard, at least the last two years – some of them three and four years. They bought in from Day One since I got here and busted their butts. I couldn’t ask for anything else. It hurts to lose, but if there’s anything to feel good about it’s that they played hard and they didn’t quit.” — James Atkinson, Ragsdale coach, on his players
Box score
Mount Tabor 18 14 14 15 7 14 — 82
Ragsdale 18 6 10 27 7 10 — 78
Mount Tabor (19-8) — Tyler Bailey 31, Shamarius Peterkin 13, Jashaun Torrence 11, Finley Simmons 10, Jamarien Peterkin 9, Vonn Campbell 6, David Peral 2.
Ragsdale (19-7) — Jah Saigo 22, Aaron Fant 22, Andrew Siler 15, Kobe Parker 10, Ron Jones 7, Jaylen Williams 2.
