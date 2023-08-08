Andre Gould coached the Winston-Salem Prep boys basketball team to six NCHSAA state championships, but left the perennial power during the uncertain times of the COVID-19 outbreak for a “match made in heaven,” fixing problems at the Quality Education Academy community.

Under Gould, the Fighting Pharaohs were 52-30 and made two U.S. Prep Nationals championship appearances in three seasons. That includes a 2023 title that came after he suffered pneumonia and returned from mid-season hospitalization.

Despite the success, Gould said that current CEO Dr. Tamara Turner recently decided to dismiss Gould. He said on Aug. 4 that he was informed of the decision the previous week.

On Aug. 2, Gould posted a letter thanking former QEA CEO Tonya Bellanger for entrusting him in a vision that increased student enrollment, raised academic test scores, revenue and NCAA certification.

Before Gould’s arrival, the Winston-Salem charter school had been known for its boys basketball prowess, although with a checkered history.

According to a 2020 Journal story, an N.C. Policy Watch investigation in 2013 reported that out-of-state players were living in a home owned by Simon Johnson, a school founder and then-CEO. The report said that then-basketball coach Isaac Pitts was listed as a guardian for several players, even though state laws require students to live with parents or court-recognized guardians. The same report stated that Pitts produced numerous Division I players, but was rejected when applying for an N.C. Department of Public Instruction teaching license in 2013 and 2014 because of a history of seven robberies, misdemeanor charges and a past cocaine addiction.

Pitts was suspended late in the 2019-20 season after the Fighting Pharaohs forfeited their Greater Piedmont Athletic Conference semifinal and championship games.

Gould was announced as his replacement in May 2020 by Bellanger.

“The biggest part for me was the academic piece, making sure that was in order and restoring confidence in the community about the overall aspect of the athletic department as far as the basketball side of it was concerned,” Gould said. “She gave me a vision, helping with student enrollment and things of that nature, and QEA being underserved and being in the minority community, it was something I wanted to be a part of.”

Gould, a former Howard West assistant at Reynolds, became Prep’s first boys basketball coach in 2004. In 16 seasons, his teams had 20-plus wins 13 times and won six NCHSAA 1A state championships, including three in a row from 2012-2014.

The Journal hasn't received an immediate response from the school or sports director Devane Woodruff.

Gould said that he still has friends at QEA and wishes the school well.

His said he's geared toward the positive and said that the experience gave him friends for life.

“Just as I left Reynolds, that’s always going to be home and family, same with Winston-Salem Prep and QEA,” Gould said. “I enjoyed my time there. I enjoyed my time in all of my stops. That is just who I am. I am just that kind of person. I am going to enjoy it because that is the spirit that I have in me.”