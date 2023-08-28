Quality Education introduced Will Jones as its new basketball program CEO on Monday, selecting a coach who has been on a one-year hiatus after previously leading North Carolina A&T men’s basketball to unprecedented achievements.

“ ... A new chapter has come about and I was able to develop a great relationship with the leadership here at Quality Education and the school has some great things that are going on, have had a great legacy in basketball but also a great legacy academically here,” Jones said. “So I look forward to helping that basketball program get back to a national prevalence across the country and impacting lives of boys and girls grades K through 12.”

Jones replaces Andre Gould as QEA’s boys’ national team coach and will also oversee the boys’ regional team coached by DJ Bishop as well as the middle school program. The coach will not operate the girls program, but said that he will support and do anything he can do to help, in addition to asking girls coach Melvin Heggie for advice.

Gould led the Fighting Pharaohs boys’ national team to a 52-30 record and two US Prep Nationals championship appearances in three seasons. This includes a 2023 title that came after he suffered pneumonia and returned from mid-season hospitalization.

QEA CEO Tamara Turner called the news exciting.

“We have something coming that we have named Greater 2030 that is just all of the initiatives that are afoot at QEA and so this is just another one of those great pieces of Greater 2030, being able to recruit a top talent,” Turner said.

Prior to taking the job at Quality Education, Jones was an interim head coach at A&T before he was hired permanently in December 2020. He led the team to a 14-5 overall record and a 12-4 mark in the MEAC to earn conference coach of the year honors. In 2020-21, the Aggies went 11-10 overall, but went 7-1 in conference to earn its first regular season conference championship since 1992.

The following season, A&T went 12-20 and 6-10 in MEAC play. In August 2022, Jones was dismissed. Jones also served as an ESPN+ color commentator for a few UNC-Greensboro basketball broadcasts.

Before A&T, Jones coached at Florida A&M (2015-16), Jacksonville University (2011-14) and Charleston Southern (2009-11). His only high school head coaching role came at West Nassau, Florida, just north of Jacksonville, for the 2014-15 season.

Jones told the news conference about what kind of players he hoped to lead.

“My guys are always going to be first-class guys,” Jones said. “You are going to expect a product on the floor that is disciplined, you are going to see a brand of basketball where the kids look like they are having fun and we are going to make sure that people like to come see us play, whether they are fans of us or people that just like to see good basketball.”

In addition to coaching, Jones will also be a community engagement team member at the school.

Jones, a native of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, who earned a bachelor’s in sports communications from SC State and a master’s in sports administration from Tennessee State, called his year away from coaching a positive adjustment and said that time off has included spending more time with family. He also took the time to learn from other coaches such as Oklahoma State’s Mike Boynton, Wake Forest’s Steve Forbes, Missouri’s Dennis Gates and NC State’s Kevin Keatts, to improve his craft. The experience gave him signs that he had been doing things the right way at A&T, but also said behind-the-scenes looks helped him as a coach.

“I’ve always said that the drills, you can look them up on YouTube,” Jones said. “Everybody can have the same drills, but how do you get guys to listen? How does your program make guys feel? And I was able to go to some programs and those coaches did a great job bringing those guys in and a lot of those guys made the NCAA Tournament last year, so that made me feel pretty good about what those guys were doing.”