Bishop McGuinness’ Adelaide Jernigan has accepted an invitation to participate in the July 28-31 NCAA College Basketball Academy at the Memphis Sports and Events Center.

The academies (the boys is scheduled from July 24-27) are organized with the input of the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and are designed to combine basketball competition with life skills instruction.

According to the College Basketball Academy website, the academies’ activities include basketball training, skills development and game competition. The athletes also will attend life skills courses about NCAA eligibility and compliance, the recruiting process, NIL opportunities, agents, the transfer portal and the pathway to basketball opportunities.

Players will get the opportunity to work with college coaches from all levels as well as high school coaches. This is the only event NCAA Division I coaches are permitted to attend for a period.

“I think I am really going to work on game planning against very good competition,” Jernigan said. “Sometimes you have it in high school, but it’s more so in the travel and AAU game. But I think I’ll be able to follow some of the best girls out there and play with stacked teams and really working on your game at the highest level is going to help me when I come back home.”

Jernigan was the 2023 HSXTRA NCHSAA Schools Player of the Year and the All-Northwest NCHSAA Schools Player of the Year, after being a key part of the Villains’ NCHSAA 1A state championship. The 5-11 guard was the only Triad girls player selected to the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association All-State team.

The two-time Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference Player of the Year averaged 18.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 steals while only averaging 19.8 minutes per game. Jernigan was the Most Valuable Player for the team’s 2023 state championship and was the West’s Most Outstanding Player for the team’s 2022 title.

Jernigan has received more than 20 scholarship offers, including top 10-ranked programs Virginia Tech and Villanova.