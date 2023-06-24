Coach Jeremy Autry said he liked the direction of the Westchester Country Day girls basketball program, whose combined win total over the past two seasons was more than any in recent memory.

But Autry applied for just one job this offseason, one he called a dream job at East Forsyth.

“I love Kernersville, I love the community, I have tons of friends there and my girlfriend’s business is there,” Autry said. “In addition to that, just looking at the history of their athletic program on both sides, both men’s and women’s… they’ve got great kids, great families and I really believe it is an opportunity to build a consistent, long-term successful program.”

Autry takes over after the previous coach, Aaron Grier, left following a Nov. 29 incident. A parent allegedly got involved in a confrontation with Grier, and was arrested on campus by Kernersville Police. The charges included misdemeanors of assault on a school employee/volunteer, communicating threats and disorderly conduct, in addition to injury to personal property and second-degree trespassing, according to a Dec. 2 Journal report.

Autry said that incident didn't impact his feelings when considering the East Forsyth job.

“Not at all,” Autry said. “Obviously, I am looking at the current situation, the administration, everything that is in place now and that had no bearing. All of the kids that I have had the opportunity to meet, I can just tell by how the kids are that they have great families. I am just super excited to get in there, get to know the families better and get to work with the kids.”

Before Autry, Westchester had gone 5-36 under Mary Ann Ladd from 2018-2020. Ladd was announced as Autry’s replacement at Westchester on Friday.

Before Westchester, Autry was an assistant boys coach for two years and a JV boys coach for one year at Southwest Guilford (2002-2005) under Russell Nelson. He then spent five years at Northwest Guilford, four as a girls assistant for Darlene Joyner and one as boys JV coach for Lee Reavis (2007-2012).fter not coaching for a period, he became girls assistant under Ladd the season before taking over at the head position.

“I’m super excited,” Autry said. “I know it is a school with great tradition, a great athletic department, great families, great kids and so I’m just excited to be a part and continue that tradition and hopefully build upon it.”