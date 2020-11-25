Bernard Williams is at home as North Forsyth football coach

Being a part of the North Forsyth community means a lot to Williams. You can hear the pride in his voice when he talks about growing up in the area. His three older sisters graduated from North, and his father still lives in the area. Williams’ son and youngest daughter attend the school.

“It’s a family environment there,” Williams said. “So many kids like Rodney Scott, who played at North Forsyth, grew up in my community. Ricky Banner, I remember, Brian Howard, Marcus Sutton … I could just keep naming them. They all turned out to be hall of famers at North Forsyth. … I remember seeing all that greatness. It’s such a special place.”

Williams’ goal is to give North Forsyth a special football program again. With last season’s staff returning almost intact, he plans to keep most of what Blair installed, but “modify it slightly and make things better.”

Williams says the Vikings are “going to be a much better-disciplined team. A Bernard Williams-coached team is going to be sound on special teams, because special teams can win games for you and special teams can lose games for you.”

That’s a lesson he picked up at ECU while playing against Frank Beamer-coached Virginia Tech teams that took particular pride in that phase of the game.