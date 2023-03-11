RALEIGH — Bishop McGuinness overwhelmed Chatham Charter 73-43 at N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum on Saturday, earning its 11th NCHSAA 1A girls basketball championship.

With the win, McGuinness (28-4) is 11-0 in NCHSAA state championship appearances — all under coach Brian Robinson — since moving to the association for the 2005-06 season. The Catholic high school from Kernersville won a record nine straight from 2006-2014 before earning the 2022 title.

"They were so focused last year trying to win that one and they did it," Robinson said. "I knew the challenge was going to be to win the second one. It's hard to do that and for them to be as mature as they were ... they understood the big picture of it."

The championships have been rotated for particular classifications between Reynolds Coliseum and UNC-Chapel Hill’s Dean Smith Center. But the association made the decision to hold Classes 2A and 4A finals at UNC's larger-capacity arena against the traditional cycle to accommodate a bigger crowd.

As a result, this was the first time that McGuinness won an NCHSAA title at the same venue in back-to-back seasons.

And it marked the 19th time McGuinness won a game this season by 30-plus points.

This was also the third-largest margin of victory in its 11 state titles.

McGuinness sophomore Adelaide Jernigan earned MVP honors after finishing with a game-high 21 points, despite exiting with 7:06 left and the score 63-29. The Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference Player of the Year scored 14 in the first half.

Chatham Charter (26-6) from Siler City was making its first state finals appearance in program history.

In a competitive first quarter, there were seven lead changes with McGuinness gaining a 16-12 advantage late in the period. Charley Chappell made two of her four steals and had a crucial role in holding Knights top scorer Tamaya Walden to 1-for-6 shooting from the field.

In the second quarter, Walden wasn't able to score as McGuinness began to pull away.

"We spent the whole week working on help defense from the weak side and so we were not going to let her drive right and not have any help from the back side," Robinson explained. "So Charley knew, when she let her go a little bit, that we had people there so Charley could be a little more aggressive."

Walden entered the championship averaging 23.1 points per game on just under 49% field goal shooting, but on Saturday was held to just 11 points.

"The last two or three days of practice, we talked about everything that they were going to do," Knights coach Jeffrey Patterson said. "They were going to full-court press us. They were going to run that 1-3-1 half-court trap. We went over all of that, but we just didn't execute on our end."

