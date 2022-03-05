Bishop McGuinness girls upend Burnsville Mountain Heritage

The Villains take control in the fourth quarter and pull away to defeat Burnsville Mountain Heritage 48-37 and advance to the NCHSAA Class 1-A girls championship game.
What
NCHSAA Class 1-A West Regional girls basketball championship
Where
Malvin Roberts Gymnasium (A.C. Reynolds HS), Asheville
Why the Villains won
After struggling through three quarters playing what coach Brian Robinson said was not Bishop McGuinness basketball. Mountain Heritage led 31-27 because the Villains’ defense wasn’t good enough and they were giving up second-chance points.
“We just had to play some defense,” Robinson said. “We were standing around too much, which was kind of a reflection of two years ago (in a 42-40 loss to Weldon in the East Regional final) when we kind of got caught up in the moment. When we freeze we’re not good. In the fourth quarter, we started getting in the passing lanes and denying, and our rebounding was much better. That’s the reason we’re still playing.”
A steal and layup by freshman Adelaide Jernigan got Bishop McGuinness going late in the third quarter, and her 3-pointer with 4:53 to play capped an 8-0 run and gave the Villains their first lead since the opening minutes. They never trailed again.
“Especially for Tate and Charley (Chappell), the heartbreak we had in the regionals the last two years — losing at the buzzer both years — we talked about that extensively and how we didn’t want to let that happen again,” Robinson said. “All the way through the third quarter we were in that position again because we were not playing our best and we were beating ourselves. To the girls’ credit, they reached inside themselves and had a great fourth quarter.”
What the Villains found was a 3-point shooting stroke that had been missing for most of the first three quarters. After Jernigan put them ahead with her shot from behind the arc, Charley Chappell made another and Jernigan hit again to open an eight-point lead with 2:37 to play.
“Going into the fourth … I told them the next one was going to go in,” Robinson said. “We shoot the ball a lot better than that. … Shooters have to shoot.”
And defenders have to defend. The Villains held Mountain Heritage to six points in the fourth quarter to secure the 10th trip to the NCHSAA Class 1-A championship game in school history. They’ve won the previous nine, from 2006-14.
Three things we learned
1. It’s a new era for Bishop. Yes, Robinson’s program holds the record for consecutive state titles, but that was then. “This group has developed their own personality,” said the coach who guided the Villains to all those titles. “They’re getting out of the shadow of those past teams. They’ve heard about everything that was done before them. Their identity is playing defense and rebounding the basketball.”
2. Free throws were huge for the Villains. Mountain Heritage was 5-for-16 from the free-throw line as Bishop’s defense and depth wore down the Cougars. Meanwhile, the Villains were going 11-for-13. “The free throws, after going 4-for-11 (in a regional semifinal win) against Murphy we definitely spent the last three days saying we had to get better,” Robinson said. Mission accomplished.
3. The Villains’ future is even brighter. Jernigan is a freshman, Charley and Tate Chappell are juniors. The other two starters — Kiersten Varner and Grace Harriman — are also coming back next season, and they’ll have the experience of playing for and potentially winning a state title.
What he said
“You don’t realize how hard it is to get back (to a state championship game) until you don’t get back. It’s been eight years trying to get back to this again. I thought when this crew was put together in November they had the makings, but with no rotation seniors could they grow up quick enough. They’ve definitely grown up, and we hope they can finish the deal next Saturday.” — Brian Robinson, Bishop McGuinness coach
Up next
State championship game: Bishop McGuinness vs. Bertie (21-4), time TBA, Saturday at Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh.
Box score
Bishop McGuinness;6;13;8;21;—;48
Mountain Heritage;7;13;11;6;—;37
Bishop McGuinness (25-6) — Adelaide Jernigan 16, Charley Chappel 9, Tate Chappell 6, Grace Harriman 6, Isabella Ross 5, Kiersten Varner 4, Katie Deal 2.
Mountain Heritage (23-4) — Keira Wilson 9, Ivy McGee 7, Kaydence Kooles 7, Vega Deyton 6, Lilly Neill 5, Ava Webb 2, Kilee Morrow 1.