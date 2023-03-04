BRYANT ROCHE
MORGANTON — The Bishop McGuinness girls basketball team won the NCHSAA 1A Western Regional Final over Robbinsville on Saturday at Freedom, but the boys fell to Eastern Randolph 62-59 after leading by 20 at halftime in the opener of the double-header.
The No. 2-seed Villains (27-4) defeated No. 13-seed Robbinsville (21-9) 41-30 in the second game of the afternoon. With the victory, the Villains have now won 11 regional championships. From 2006-2014, they won an association-record nine consecutive girls state basketball titles. In 2022 they won 70-42 over Bertie to capture its 10th overall.
They will face No. 3 seed Chatham Charter in the state final next Saturday.
“For the longest time, we were winning a lot,” said McGuinness girls coach Brian Robinson. “And we went seven years without getting past the third round, not even winning a conference championship, regular season or tournament.
“So when we got back here a couple years ago, we really appreciated the moment. And then we got here last year, really appreciated the moment, and today, really appreciate the moment because when you have that seven year gap like we had, it’s like ‘Will you ever get back?’"
The Villains began the game with sophomore Adelaide Jernigan making two of two 3-point attempts by the 6:18 mark of the first quarter. Out to a 13-2 run, they led 21-9.
The Black Knights' defense held the Villains to only two points in the second quarter. Jernigan, who had averaged 18.4 points per game, only had 12, while senior point guard Charley Chappell finished scoreless.
Robinson said his offense was in “the mud,” but junior Kiersten Varner who came in averaging only 4.2 points, had a game-high 16, eight of them coming in the first quarter.
“We talked the last few days about the short corner being wide open in their zone,” Robinson said. “We thought that would be so open because they came so high. I knew they would guard Adelaide, Charley and Tate (Chappell) on the wings, so the short corner was open. We got the ball to Kiersten a couple times, she hit a couple jumpers early for us and got the ball in the high post because the middle got so wide open.”
Appalachian State-bound Chappell scored 11, with two 3s accounting for seven first-quarter points.
In the boys game, No. 3-seed Eastern Randolph (29-2), who had never reached the regional rounds, continued its storybook season under first-year Coach Johnny Thomas, a former Greensboro Day star who played professionally for the NBA D-League in Germany, and for the Harlem Globetrotters.
Since becoming an NCHSAA member for the 2005-06 season, the Villains won regional championships in 2009 and 2019, winning 1A state championships in each of those seasons.
Before Saturday’s game, McGuinness became the first Villains team under Coach Josh Thompson to win both regular season and tournament conference championships in the same season.
It recently defeated No. 1 seed Mountain Heritage 58-54 on the road, while Eastern Randolph knocked off No. 2-seed South Stokes in its own regional semifinals away game.
McGuinness jumped to an 11-0 lead, with Eastern Randolph missing its first six field goal tries, in addition to having a travel violation, a pass out of bounds, a stolen ball and two missed free throws. Meanwhile, McGuinness made five of its first seven and only committed two turnovers.
From there, the Villains held the Wildcats scoreless until a driving layup by the team’s season leading scorer, DaVonte Brooks, with 4:03 in the first quarter. Brooks came in averaging 24.3 points per game but spent much of the game on the bench after committing his third foul down 14-4 with 2:24 in the first quarter and fifth with 1:23 in the third.
Despite trailing 40-20 at the half, the Wildcats rallied back, largely without its star forward.
Applying pressure, Eastern Randolph ditched its zone and went man-to-man. In the second half, it only allowed 18 points after allowing 19 and 22 over the first two quarters.
The Wildcats got within five twice early in the fourth, before a long two by sophomore Timothy Brower with 6:10 left made it 51-50 and an inside shot by sophomore Julian Brooks at the 5:19 mark cut it to 51-50.
After a free throw tied it, senior guard Pierce Leonard, who had a game-high 28 points, made a three for the Wildcats’ first lead with 4:12 remaining.
McGuinness battled back, with the game staying close until the final buzzer. With 16 seconds left, the Villains had three three-point chances on its last possession but was unable to tie down 62-59.
PHOTOS: Bishop McGuinness boys and girls compete in NCHSAA 1-A West Region Basketball Finals
Cheerleaders and players line up for the playing of the national anthem before the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game between Bishop McGuinness and Eastern Randolph on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness head coach Josh Thompson speaks with his team before the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game against Eastern Randolph on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness players and coaches come together for a huddle before the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game against Eastern Randolph on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness senior Andrew Schrage (2) moves around the defense of Eastern Randolph's Timothy Brower (1) in the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness junior Cal Barrett (10) and Eastern Randolph's Julian Brooks (10) reach for the ball in the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness senior Jamison Graves (4) shoots in the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness junior John Campbell (3) and Eastern Randolph's DaVonte Brooks (5) dive for a loose ball in the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness junior Miller Aho (44) applies pressure to Eastern Randolph's Jani Norwood (55) in the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness junior Cal Barrett (10) and Eastern Randolph's DaVonte Brooks (5) jump for a rebound in the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness junior Cal Barrett (10) moves around the defense of Eastern Randolph's Nicah Taylor (22) in the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness senior Andrew Schrage (2) celebrates after a foul is called on Eastern Randolph in the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness senior Jamison Graves (4) and a referee crash into the Bishop McGuinness bench in the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Eastern Randolph's Timothy Brower (1) shoots over Bishop McGuinness junior Miller Aho (44) in the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness junior Miller Aho (44) celebrates after a foul is called on Eastern Randolph in the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness senior Rio O'Hale (22) dives for a loose ball in the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Eastern Randolph's William Stalker (23), Bishop McGuinness senior Rio O'Hale (22) and Eastern Randolph's Jani Norwood (55) reach for a rebound in the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness fans cheer in the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness senior Jamison Graves (4) shoots over Eastern Randolph in the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness sophomore Patrick Graves (31) goes in for a layup in the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game against Eastern Randolph on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
The Bishop McGuinness girls team watches as Bishop McGuinness senior Jamison Graves (4) takes a free throw in the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game against Eastern Randolph on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
The Eastern Randolph mascot watches the game in the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game against Bishop McGuinness on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness coaches huddle in the hallway during halftime of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game against Eastern Randolph on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness players listen to head coach Josh Thompson in the locker room during halftime of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game against Eastern Randolph on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness players walk out of the locker room during halftime of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game against Eastern Randolph on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness head coach Josh Thompson directs his team in the second half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C. The Eastern Randolph Wildcats defeated the Bishop McGuinness Villains, 62-59.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness cheerleaders perform in the second half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C. The Eastern Randolph Wildcats defeated the Bishop McGuinness Villains, 62-59.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Eastern Randolph's Julian Brooks (10) reacts to a call in the second half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C. The Eastern Randolph Wildcats defeated the Bishop McGuinness Villains, 62-59.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness junior Miller Aho (44) shoots over Eastern Randolph's DaVonte Brooks (5) in the second half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C. The Eastern Randolph Wildcats defeated the Bishop McGuinness Villains, 62-59.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness players come together for a huddle in the second half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C. The Eastern Randolph Wildcats defeated the Bishop McGuinness Villains, 62-59.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness fans cheer in the second half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C. The Eastern Randolph Wildcats defeated the Bishop McGuinness Villains, 62-59.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness junior John Campbell (3) shoots over Eastern Randolph's William Stalker (23) in the second half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C. The Eastern Randolph Wildcats defeated the Bishop McGuinness Villains, 62-59.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness senior Andrew Schrage (2) moves around the defense of Eastern Randolph's Pierce Leonard (4) in the second half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C. The Eastern Randolph Wildcats defeated the Bishop McGuinness Villains, 62-59.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Eastern Randolph's William Stalker (23) celebrates a 3-pointer in the second half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C. The Eastern Randolph Wildcats defeated the Bishop McGuinness Villains, 62-59.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Eastern Randolph's Pierce Leonard (4) grabs a rebound over Bishop McGuinness junior Miller Aho (44) and Bishop McGuinness senior Andrew Schrage (2) in the second half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C. The Eastern Randolph Wildcats defeated the Bishop McGuinness Villains, 62-59.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness seniors Jamison Graves (4, left) and Rio O'Hale (22) collapse to the floor as the buzzer sounds to end the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game against Eastern Randolph on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C. The Eastern Randolph Wildcats defeated the Bishop McGuinness Villains, 62-59.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness junior John Campbell (3) consoles senior Jamison Graves (4) after the Villains’ 62-59 loss to the Eastern Randolph Wildcats in the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Eastern Randolph's Julian Brooks (10) consoles Bishop McGuinness senior Jamison Graves (4) after the Villains’ 62-59 loss to the Wildcats in the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Eastern Randolph's William Stalker (23, clockwise from left), Nicah Taylor (22) and Pierce Leonard (4) console Bishop McGuinness senior Jamison Graves (4) after the Villains’ 62-59 loss to the Wildcats in the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness head coach Brian Robinson speaks with his team before the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game against Robbinsville on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness students cheer in the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game against Robbinsville on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness junior Kiersten Varner (14) pushes through the defense of Robbinsville's Liz Carpenter (23) and Kensley Phillips (24) in the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness junior Kiersten Varner (14) goes in for a layup over Robbinsville in the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness junior Kiersten Varner (14) and sophomore Adelaide Jernigan (10) celebrate after a foul is called on Robbinsville in the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness senior Charley Chappell (3) takes the ball up the court in the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game against Robbinsville on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness senior Tate Chappell (12) shoots over Robbinsville's Abby Wehr (3) in the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness senior Katie Deal (20) is pressured by Robbinsville's Suri Watty (11) and Abby Wehr (3) in the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness senior Katie Deal (20) goes in for a layup in the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game against Robbinsville on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness senior Grace Harriman (21) looks for a pass around Robbinsville's Liz Carpenter (23) in the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness head coach Brian Robinson directs his team in the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game against Robbinsville on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness junior Kiersten Varner (14) is pressured by Robbinsville's Abby Wehr (3) and Aubrie Wachacha (44) in the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Robbinsville's Aubrie Wachacha (44) looks for a pass in the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game against Bishop McGuinness on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Robbinsville's Abby Wehr (3) and Bishop McGuinness sophomore Adelaide Jernigan (10) struggle for the ball in the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness senior Katie Deal (20) passes the ball while pressured by Robbinsville's Abby Wehr (3) and Suri Watty (11) in the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness cheerleaders wear “Bishop” bows in their hair in the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game against Robbinsville on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness head coach Brian Robinson speaks with his team in the locker room during halftime of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game against Robbinsville on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness head coach Brian Robinson speaks with his team in the locker room during halftime of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game against Robbinsville on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness sophomore Adelaide Jernigan (10) moves around the defense of Robbinsville's Kensley Phillips (24) in the second half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C. The Bishop McGuinness Villains defeated the Robbinsville Black Knights, 41-30, and will compete for the state championship next week.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness junior Kiersten Varner (14) and senior Katie Deal (20) race to save a ball from going out of bounds in the second half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C. The Bishop McGuinness Villains defeated the Robbinsville Black Knights, 41-30, and will compete for the state championship next week.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness senior Tate Chappell (12) goes in for a layup over Robbinsville's Suri Watty (11) in the second half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C. The Bishop McGuinness Villains defeated the Robbinsville Black Knights, 41-30, and will compete for the state championship next week.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Robbinsville's Kensley Phillips (24) and Bishop McGuinness senior Grace Harriman (21) vie for the ball in the second half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C. The Bishop McGuinness Villains defeated the Robbinsville Black Knights, 41-30, and will compete for the state championship next week.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness senior Charley Chappell (3) passes the ball while pressured by Robbinsville's Desta Trammell (4) in the second half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C. The Bishop McGuinness Villains defeated the Robbinsville Black Knights, 41-30, and will compete for the state championship next week.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness senior Grace Harriman (21) moves through the defense of Robbinsville's Suri Watty (11) and Desta Trammell (4) in the second half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C. The Bishop McGuinness Villains defeated the Robbinsville Black Knights, 41-30, and will compete for the state championship next week.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness junior Kiersten Varner (14) is pressured by Robbinsville's Kensley Phillips (24) in the second half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C. The Bishop McGuinness Villains defeated the Robbinsville Black Knights, 41-30, and will compete for the state championship next week.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness sophomore Adelaide Jernigan (10) hugs teammates in the second half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C. The Bishop McGuinness Villains defeated the Robbinsville Black Knights, 41-30, and will compete for the state championship next week.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness sophomore Olivia Stone (25) is pressured by Robbinsville's Abby Wehr (3) and Kensley Phillips (24) in the second half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C. The Bishop McGuinness Villains defeated the Robbinsville Black Knights, 41-30, and will compete for the state championship next week.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness senior Tate Chappell (12) hugs a teammate after the Villains’ 41-30 victory over the Robbinsville Black Knights in the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C. The Villains will compete for the state championship next week.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness players celebrate after the Villains’ 41-30 victory over the Robbinsville Black Knights in the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C. The Villains will compete for the state championship next week.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness head coach Brian Robinson speaks with his team after the Villains’ 41-30 victory over the Robbinsville Black Knights in the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C. The Villains will compete for the state championship next week.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness players celebrate in the locker room after the Villains’ 41-30 victory over the Robbinsville Black Knights in the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C. The Villains will compete for the state championship next week.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness players celebrate with the traditional “do it do it” dance in the locker room after the Villains’ 41-30 victory over the Robbinsville Black Knights in the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C. The Villains will compete for the state championship next week.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness players celebrate with the traditional “do it do it” dance in the locker room after the Villains’ 41-30 victory over the Robbinsville Black Knights in the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional Final basketball game on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Freedom High School in Morganton, N.C. The Villains will compete for the state championship next week.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!