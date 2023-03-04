MORGANTON — The Bishop McGuinness girls basketball team won the NCHSAA 1A Western Regional Final over Robbinsville on Saturday at Freedom, but the boys fell to Eastern Randolph 62-59 after leading by 20 at halftime in the opener of the double-header.

The No. 2-seed Villains (27-4) defeated No. 13-seed Robbinsville (21-9) 41-30 in the second game of the afternoon. With the victory, the Villains have now won 11 regional championships. From 2006-2014, they won an association-record nine consecutive girls state basketball titles. In 2022 they won 70-42 over Bertie to capture its 10th overall.

They will face No. 3 seed Chatham Charter in the state final next Saturday.

“For the longest time, we were winning a lot,” said McGuinness girls coach Brian Robinson. “And we went seven years without getting past the third round, not even winning a conference championship, regular season or tournament.

“So when we got back here a couple years ago, we really appreciated the moment. And then we got here last year, really appreciated the moment, and today, really appreciate the moment because when you have that seven year gap like we had, it’s like ‘Will you ever get back?’"

The Villains began the game with sophomore Adelaide Jernigan making two of two 3-point attempts by the 6:18 mark of the first quarter. Out to a 13-2 run, they led 21-9.

The Black Knights' defense held the Villains to only two points in the second quarter. Jernigan, who had averaged 18.4 points per game, only had 12, while senior point guard Charley Chappell finished scoreless.

Robinson said his offense was in “the mud,” but junior Kiersten Varner who came in averaging only 4.2 points, had a game-high 16, eight of them coming in the first quarter.

“We talked the last few days about the short corner being wide open in their zone,” Robinson said. “We thought that would be so open because they came so high. I knew they would guard Adelaide, Charley and Tate (Chappell) on the wings, so the short corner was open. We got the ball to Kiersten a couple times, she hit a couple jumpers early for us and got the ball in the high post because the middle got so wide open.”

Appalachian State-bound Chappell scored 11, with two 3s accounting for seven first-quarter points.

In the boys game, No. 3-seed Eastern Randolph (29-2), who had never reached the regional rounds, continued its storybook season under first-year Coach Johnny Thomas, a former Greensboro Day star who played professionally for the NBA D-League in Germany, and for the Harlem Globetrotters.

Since becoming an NCHSAA member for the 2005-06 season, the Villains won regional championships in 2009 and 2019, winning 1A state championships in each of those seasons.

Before Saturday’s game, McGuinness became the first Villains team under Coach Josh Thompson to win both regular season and tournament conference championships in the same season.

It recently defeated No. 1 seed Mountain Heritage 58-54 on the road, while Eastern Randolph knocked off No. 2-seed South Stokes in its own regional semifinals away game.

McGuinness jumped to an 11-0 lead, with Eastern Randolph missing its first six field goal tries, in addition to having a travel violation, a pass out of bounds, a stolen ball and two missed free throws. Meanwhile, McGuinness made five of its first seven and only committed two turnovers.

From there, the Villains held the Wildcats scoreless until a driving layup by the team’s season leading scorer, DaVonte Brooks, with 4:03 in the first quarter. Brooks came in averaging 24.3 points per game but spent much of the game on the bench after committing his third foul down 14-4 with 2:24 in the first quarter and fifth with 1:23 in the third.

Despite trailing 40-20 at the half, the Wildcats rallied back, largely without its star forward.

Applying pressure, Eastern Randolph ditched its zone and went man-to-man. In the second half, it only allowed 18 points after allowing 19 and 22 over the first two quarters.

The Wildcats got within five twice early in the fourth, before a long two by sophomore Timothy Brower with 6:10 left made it 51-50 and an inside shot by sophomore Julian Brooks at the 5:19 mark cut it to 51-50.

After a free throw tied it, senior guard Pierce Leonard, who had a game-high 28 points, made a three for the Wildcats’ first lead with 4:12 remaining.

McGuinness battled back, with the game staying close until the final buzzer. With 16 seconds left, the Villains had three three-point chances on its last possession but was unable to tie down 62-59.

