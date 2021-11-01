Bishop McGuinness' Lindsey Bergelin reaches NCHSAA Class 1-A singles final

Bishop McGuinness' Lindsey Bergelin had the deepest run among area players during the weekend at the NCHSAA girls tennis championships.
Bergelin, a sophomore, reached the Class 1-A singles final before falling to Jacy Noble of South Stanly, 6-2, 6-3. Bergelin and the Villains were home for a third-round match against Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Classical on Monday afternoon in the Class 1-A team tournament.
Southeast Guilford's Reagan Harris reached the Class 4-A singles semfinals, and Oak Grove's Jessica Fuchs made it to the 3-A singles semifinals.
Here are the results for area players (full results at NCHSAA.org):
CLASS 4-A
At Millbrook Exchange Park, Raleigh
Singles
First round
Reagan Harris (Southeast Guilford) def. Caroline Myers (Huntersville Hopewell), 6-3, 6-3
Quarterfinals
Harris def. Julianne Izod (Apex Friendship) 6-4, 6-3
Semifinals
Maggie Gehrig (Charlotte Catholic) def. Harris, 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
First round
Jessica Brannon/Meira Volk (Cornelius Hough) def. Anna Schmedes/Hattie Sloyan (Page), 6-0, 6-1
CLASS 3-A
At Piedmont Tennis Center
Singles
First round
Alex Wolgemuth (Newton Foard) def. Marlie Stphenson (Oak Grove), 6-0, 6-0
Jessica Fuchs (Oak Grove) def. Elizabeth Anderson (Enka), 6-0, 6-0
Quarterfinals
Fuchs def. Sabrina Achki (North Brunswick), 6-1, 6-1
Semifinals
At Burlington Tennis Center
Alex Wolgemuth (Newton Foard) def. Fuchs, 6-0, 6-3
CLASS 2-A
At Ting Park, Holly Springs
Singles
Quarterfinals
Alexa Allison (Newton Conover) def. Marianna Faint (Reidsville), 6-0, 6-0
CLASS 1-A
At Cary Tennis Park
Singles
Quarterfinals
Lindsey Bergelin (Bishop McGuinness) def. Ella Coleman (East Columbus), 6-1, 6-4
Semifinals
Bergelin def. Kancie Tate (Mount Airy), 6-3, 6-3
Championship
Jacy Noble (South Stanly) def. Bergelin, 6-2, 6-3
