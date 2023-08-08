The NCHSAA released its Wells Fargo Cup and Conference Cup standings for the 2022-23 school year on Monday, with Bishop McGuinness winning the Class 1A and Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference crowns.

The Wells Fargo Cup recognizes high school athletics programs for overall performance in each of the state’s four classifications. All schools that finish in the top eight (plus ties) in state championship events receive points. In the playoff events involving teams from more than one classification, Wells Fargo Cup points are awarded based on the school’s standing against other schools in its own classification.

State champions are awarded 50 points and point values descend by five for each position down to eighth place. In a tie, schools receive an equal number of points based on the number of teams that tie and the number of teams that finish higher in the standings. Five points are awarded for each sanctioned sport in which a school competes.

The Wells Fargo Conference Cup points measure overall program performance within league play, although point systems vary between conferences.

This marks the 44th annual Wells Fargo Cup given by the NCHSAA. For McGuinness, it is the program’s second in a row and ninth since the school joined the NCHSAA beginning with the 2005-06 school year.

McGuinness was the only Triad school to earn a classification cup this year. It accomplished the feat after winning a state championship in girls basketball and finishing state runner-up in girls lacrosse. Boys basketball, boys lacrosse, girls dual team tennis and volleyball reached state semifinals.

“One, our students are very coachable,” said Villains athletics director Jeff Stoller. “When we have coaches who have been at other places and they come to work with our kids, their first reaction is always the same: ‘We can’t believe how coachable they are, how nice they are and how hard they work.’

“…We have very good parent support and we have always had great administrative support and that makes a big difference as well. Everybody has coaches who are pretty dedicated. I think one big advantage we have had is coaches who have stayed for a long time.”

Here are the final standings for the Wells Fargo Cup as well as Wells Fargo Conference Cups involving Triad area schools.

Wells Fargo Cup

4A

1. Marvin Ridge 482; 2. Myers Park 472; 3. Weddington 414; 4. Cardinal Gibbons 406; 5. Charlotte Catholic 361; T-6 Cuthbertson 330; T-6 Green Hope 330; 8. Ardrey Kell 291; 9. Northwest Guilford 255; 10. Lake Norman 213

3A

1. Croatan 395; 2. Lake Norman Charter 364; 3. West Henderson 341; 4. Carrboro 319; 5. North Lincoln 290; 6. Northwood 273; 7. East Lincoln 269; 8. Hickory 256; 9. Orange 244; 10. Dudley 230

2A

1. Pine Lake Prep 383; 2. Community School of Davidson 321; 3. Seaforth 303; 4. NC School of Science & Mathematics 283; 5. Lincoln Charter 276; 6. Raleigh Charter 253; 7. Salisbury 241; T-8. Owen 225; T-8 West Stanly 225; 10. Manteo 211

1A

1. Bishop McGuinness 383; 2. Christ the King 318; 3. Swain County 313; 4. Union Academy 301; 5. Mountain Island Charter 265; 6. Mount Airy 259; 7. Voyager Academy 246; T-8. North Moore 194; T-8. Rosewood 194; 10. Elkin 190

Wells Fargo Conference Cup

Central Piedmont 4A

1. Reagan 131.5; 2. West Forsyth 130.5; 3. Mount Tabor 106; 4. Reynolds 101; 5. Davie County 100; 6. East Forsyth 88; 7. Glenn 42.5; 8. Parkland 39.5

Metro 4A

1. Northwest Guilford 875; 2. Grimsley 835; 3. Northern Guilford 790; 4. Page 780; 5. Southwest Guilford 650; 6. Southeast Guilford 565; 7. Ragsdale 535; 8. Western Guilford 420

Mid-Piedmont 3A

1. Oak Grove 139; 2. Ledford 119.5; 3. North Davidson 108; 4. Asheboro 103; 5. Central Davidson 102; 6. Montgomery Central 73.5

Mid-State 3A

1. Atkins 717.5; 2. Rockingham County 700; 3. Smith 515; 4. High Point Central 407.5; 5. Eastern Guilford 487.5; 6. Dudley 440; 7. Northeast Guilford 435; 8. Southern Guilford 405

Mid-State 2A

1. West Stokes 940; 2. McMichael 780; 3. Morehead 610; 4. Walkertown 585; 5. Reidsville 565; 6. Andrews 515; 7. North Forsyth 405

Northwest Piedmont 1A

1. Bishop McGuinness 70; 2. Cornerstone Charter 61; 3. NC Leadership 47; 4. Carver 36; 5. Bethany Community 33; 6. Winston-Salem Prep 24; 7. Millennium Charter 17