Brittany Cox Hudson is used to being "Coach." Right now, though, she just wants to be "Mom."

The choice comes with a promotion: Hudson, 30, will become the athletics director at the new Lewisville Middle School. And the timing makes sense for her family, too. Her husband, Devon – for the record, she loves him, too – is a police officer and works 12-hour shifts. As she started looking at the logistics of what it could look like being a coach and a mom, both parents trying to balance busy schedules, she realized she wouldn't be able to give both the girls on her team and her daughter the attention they deserve.

So much extra time goes in outside of games. Hudson would often unlock the gym so players could get extra work in, shepherd some through the onslaught that is recruiting or, more generally, talk them through problems that arise in life.

“I feel like that’s what a high school coach should do,” Hudson said. “I want to be everything for them. If I’m not going to be able to do that because my mind is also going to be focused on being a mom or worrying about my daughter when I’m not there, I don’t think it’s fair for the girls as well. I want them to have someone who can be fully devoted to them the way I’ve loved being devoted to them the past six years.”