Brittany Cox Hudson is used to being "Coach." Right now, though, she just wants to be "Mom."

Brittany Cox Hudson is in love with two things. One's old, and one's new.
The old is basketball, a sport that has filled her life with hours around a court as a high school player, a college athlete and a coach: a four-time state title winner at Bishop McGuinness, a high-scoring guard at Pfeiffer College and, most recently, the head coach for the West Forsyth girls basketball team.
The new is Sophia, her 3-month-old daughter, who has filled her heart with pure joy. In the Titans' home gym on Wednesday, Hudson placed a car seat on a row of bleachers and picked Sophia out. The mother sat down and eventually held her daughter just low enough so she could pitter-patter her feet on the hardwood.
She keeps trying to stand, Hudson says, even though she's nowhere close to ready for that yet.
"Once basketball season wrapped up and Sophia got here, I just realized – I mean I’m still realizing – how much goes into being a mom," Hudson said. "And how quickly she grows. Just honestly, even over the past month. She has gone from being a baby to she wants to already move and wiggle and do all these things. I just don’t want to miss any first."
Basketball is an important thing. Sophia, very clearly, is the most important thing. And the little girl led to a big decision that will alter Hudson’s path, at least for the short term. She has announced that she is stepping down at West Forsyth after six years running the program, which won a Class 4-A championship in 2018-19.
The choice comes with a promotion: Hudson, 30, will become the athletics director at the new Lewisville Middle School. And the timing makes sense for her family, too. Her husband, Devon – for the record, she loves him, too – is a police officer and works 12-hour shifts. As she started looking at the logistics of what it could look like being a coach and a mom, both parents trying to balance busy schedules, she realized she wouldn't be able to give both the girls on her team and her daughter the attention they deserve.
So much extra time goes in outside of games. Hudson would often unlock the gym so players could get extra work in, shepherd some through the onslaught that is recruiting or, more generally, talk them through problems that arise in life.
“I feel like that’s what a high school coach should do,” Hudson said. “I want to be everything for them. If I’m not going to be able to do that because my mind is also going to be focused on being a mom or worrying about my daughter when I’m not there, I don’t think it’s fair for the girls as well. I want them to have someone who can be fully devoted to them the way I’ve loved being devoted to them the past six years.”
But also, the idea of shelving a career that she’s tried to set up with every move proved just plain difficult. She coached in the Winston-Salem Stealers program as a high school student. When she finished at Pfeiffer in 2013, she became a graduate assistant at Campbell with the women’s basketball program. Hudson thought she'd stay in the college game until she recognized the grueling schedule of a basketball staff member. So she turned toward the high school ranks for her career. She became a first-time head coach in 2015 (at 24 years old) when West Forsyth hired her, a schedule more manageable but still full and involved.
This past season, Hudson oversaw preseason work for the team in December. But assistant coach Johnny Hill led the team through games while Hudson went out on maternity leave. Near the season’s end, she considered the time she wanted to spend with her daughter. Her parents went everywhere during a basketball career that started in second grade. She wanted be around for the first milestones of Sophia's life.
“I mean, I’m like the most competitive person in the world,” Hudson said. “And basketball has fueled that, but it’s also more than anything, the relationships I’ve been able to build, that I still have with my players, it’s a huge part of my life now.”
She started by talking to a few mentors and former players about the potential decision. One of those former players helped Hudson realize she could step back. Skyler Curran, now a junior guard at High Point, played for Hudson at West Forsyth. As the two exchanged messages one day, Curran shared a thought that clicked for Hudson. It’s not so much about the basketball as it is the relationships, Hudson remembers Curran saying, and that Hudson could build relationships anywhere.
Curran said she'll always call Hudson "Coach," even now after their connection morphed into a friendship too. Hudson changed her life, Curran said. She can have that impact on people in any role she chooses.
“When she came to us, she knew what I could be before I knew it,” Curran said. “... I mean, she helped me with everything."
Hudson told her players at West Forsyth around spring break, putting off her announcement until recently, just so it didn’t have to be official so soon. The move still stings in moments, and likely will when tryouts start or West Forsyth begins to play games again.
Some people have been shocked. But Hudson knows this is what’s right right now.
She’ll still be around the game, both in her AD role and working with Blue Chip Basketball Academy. And she knows she’ll be a coach again someday.
Currently, though, she knows she just wants to be Mom.
“I’ve learned in the past few months with a lot of things that have happened not to take this time with her for granted,” Hudson said. “Basketball will always be there, but her being little only lasts so long.”
