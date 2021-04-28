Brothers In Arms: McIntyre family has had big influence on Mount Tabor's success on offense this season

In the ball-control offense, B.J.’s not the only threat so he doesn’t need to get the ball 30 carries a game.

The Spartans have relied heavily on their defense, and Tyress said that’s benefited the offense. In practice, he is constantly facing one of the top defenses in the state.

“Our defense does talk a lot but they back it up,” Tyress said. “I guess on offense we just go out and do our jobs and go on. We have to face that defense every day in practice so we know what it’s like.

“I think we have the best defense in the state so, of course, that’s made our offense better.”

The defense has plenty of playmakers, among them Max U’Ren, Josiah Banks, Noah Marshall, Javouse Chambers and Lance Simpson. They have allowed just seven touchdowns all season and have had 24 sacks.

“It’s been a historical season for me because this is the first time I’ve been a part of an undefeated season like this,” B.J. said. “We are ready to keep this going.”

B.J. and Tyress have been playing football since B.J. was 6 and Tyress was 5.

"We've played together a long time and now we are on this team and it's been so much fun," B.J. said.