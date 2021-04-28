Brothers In Arms: McIntyre family has had big influence on Mount Tabor's success on offense this season

It’s hard to believe, but teammates and coaches say quarterback Tyress McIntyre and running back B.J. McIntyre have never argued.
The two brothers who have led the Mount Tabor offense have never had words with each other on the football field or even at the dinner table.
“We get along great, so there’s never been anything,” said B.J., who has helped the Spartans to the NCHSAA Class 3-AA state semifinals to play Dudley at home Friday night.
The Spartans (9-0) have never won a state championship in football, but the brothers McIntyre will try to change that with two more wins.
Tyress laughs when asked why he and B.J. get along so well.
“Maybe it’s because we are so alike,” Tyress said.
What makes them similar on the field is their speed. Both run track, both are elusive, and if you look close enough, they have the same moves with the ball.
What has given the offense a jolt this season has been offensive coordinator Laymarr Marshall, the Spartans' former head coach. Marshall didn’t come in looking to fit his style into the team. Instead, he figured out what the Spartans could do best.
That meant running the ball behind an outstanding offensive line and using Tyress’ arm only to keep opponents off balance. The running game is averaging 7.4 yards per carry this season.
The Spartans have just seven turnovers in nine games, and while the defense gets much of the publicity, there’s been significant consistency with Marshall’s offense.
“Absolutely they’ve been the leaders on offense,” head coach Tiesuan Brown said about the McIntyres. “It starts with Tyress because he’s the trigger man and you have to show leadership and character and he’s done that. He’s exceeded my expectations.
“We believe in taking the ball away and we believe in protecting the football. Every day we do a pre-practice where it’s all ball drills and taking care of the ball.”
Tyress, who has rushed for 214 yards on 60 carries, has passed for 709 yards, going 44-for-77 with eight touchdowns against just one interception. The Spartans beat the Panthers 9-6 in Greensboro during the regular season, but the Panthers are coming off a game in which they scored 77 points.
“Coach Marshall has done a good job of figuring out what we can do well and then putting in a good game plan,” Tyress said. “That part of it has helped us tremendously.”
“It’s all been about the offensive line and the quarterback,” B.J. added.
B.J., who is a year older but took an extra year during grade school and who will play at Fayetteville State, has rushed for right at 900 yards on 105 carries with 14 touchdowns, and he has fumbled just one time.
In the ball-control offense, B.J.’s not the only threat so he doesn’t need to get the ball 30 carries a game.
The Spartans have relied heavily on their defense, and Tyress said that’s benefited the offense. In practice, he is constantly facing one of the top defenses in the state.
“Our defense does talk a lot but they back it up,” Tyress said. “I guess on offense we just go out and do our jobs and go on. We have to face that defense every day in practice so we know what it’s like.
“I think we have the best defense in the state so, of course, that’s made our offense better.”
The defense has plenty of playmakers, among them Max U’Ren, Josiah Banks, Noah Marshall, Javouse Chambers and Lance Simpson. They have allowed just seven touchdowns all season and have had 24 sacks.
“It’s been a historical season for me because this is the first time I’ve been a part of an undefeated season like this,” B.J. said. “We are ready to keep this going.”
B.J. and Tyress have been playing football since B.J. was 6 and Tyress was 5.
"We've played together a long time and now we are on this team and it's been so much fun," B.J. said.
To keep it going against a strong Dudley team, Brown says it’s about staying with the game plan.
“They just have to be themselves and don’t go outside their comfort zones,” Brown said. “Tyress is going to make smart decisions and B.J. will run the ball like I know he can.”
In just about any family any brothers who are close in age naturally compete against each other. Tyress says he’s the better cook, while B.J. says he’s the faster runner.
Tyress also says he has the better arm and can throw the football further than his brother. “I can throw it as well,” B.J. said with a smile.
Leaving it up to their head coach, Brown was asked a tough question. So, which of the brothers is better looking?
“Well, they kind of look alike,” Brown said, doing his best to keep the peace in his program.
