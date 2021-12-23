Buzzer beater lifts Glenn to Frank Spencer crown

“I was scared. It was supposed to be clear-out, and I was going to drive and get to the land and get fouled or get a layup,” he said. “I was scared. I saw the shot was going to be short, but I knew Chol would grab the rebound and lay it back in.”

Adichol, who scored 12 points, was named the tournament’s most outstanding player. He joined Dixon, Will Gray of East Forsyth and M.J. Raye, Seth Reed and Eli Calhoun on the all-tournament team.

“The shots were falling for us,” said Dixon, who made two 3-pointers and had 11 points in the first half, then knocked down a 3-pointer, drove for a layup and made two free throws in the second half. “Everybody was shooting, and I was able to drive and get the ball to some of my teammates for 3s.

“We spread the flood because we’re quicker, and we knew if we could get to the basket and they didn’t have any help in the lane, we’d get some baskets.”

The Bobcats led 13-10 after one quarter and built a 10-point halftime lead by knocking home back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers from Dixon, Yorel Harris and Mock. Glenn’s biggest lead was 26-13 before the Demons battled back behind M.J. Raye, who had five of his 11 points in the second quarter.