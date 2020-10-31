Calvary Day comes up big in state soccer final

WINSTON-SALEM — Big soccer matches usually come down to big moments. In the two biggest moments of Saturday night's NCISAA Class 3-A boys championship game, Adam Carter and Ryan Connors came through to give Calvary Day School its first state title.
Carter's diving first-half save kept the match scoreless and Connors' goal in the 52nd minute were the difference in the Cougars' 1-0 victory over a very good Concord Academy team.
The first big moment came late in the first half, when Concord Academy’s Richy Medina turned and fired a low left-footed shot from just inside the top of the penalty box. Carter, using all of his 6-feet-4 frame, dived to his left and just managed to push the ball outside the goal post.
“I saw our center back Hunter (Isenhour) pushing him outside and we didn’t realize he was a lefty because he’d been using his right so much in the game,” said the Calvary Day senior. “He was able to sneak a shot by and I was trying to do the best for my guys and put everything I had into that dive and was able to push it away.”
Coach Ben Kerth’s Cougars had only given up eight goals in 13 games, so Carter hadn’t been called upon too many times. But when he was, he delivered with five saves Saturday night.
“He’s just been huge,” Kerth said. “He hasn’t seen a whole lot of shots because our defense has been so strong in each game, but he had to make save after save tonight because they were such a strong team and he just came through.”
Carter knew what coming through with a save in a scoreless game meant to his team’s title hopes.
“It was big for us,” the goalkeeper said. “We’re a big momentum team, and when we have big moments happen we rally in those moments.”
The second big moment came when the Cougars were awarded a free kick just outside the top of the Concord Academy box in the 52nd minute. Josiah Winters saw that the Eagles’ wall was misaligned and fired a low shot that goalie Ismael Ortiz saved, but Ortiz couldn’t control the rebound and, after Isenhour got a piece of it, Connors did the rest.
“I saw the vision and it was right there,” Connors said. “All I had to do was pass it in.”
Then, Calvary Day had to hold off Concord Academy for the final 28 minutes.
“Time’s never gone so slow in my entire life,” Connors said. “I just kept looking at the clock and praying it would run down. We did all we could to defend.”
And once the Cougars had defended their lead it was time to celebrate with their student section, the Calvary Crazies, who had to stay outside the stadium fence because of social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“The Crazies have been there for us game after game,” Kerth said. “It was a professional atmosphere because they were on the outside of the fence. Our guys feed off the crowd, and it was great to have them.”
Now, Kerth and Calvary Day have their first state boys soccer championship.
“It feels amazing,” the eighth-year coach said. “We wanted it so bad. Year after year we’ve been close, been close and finally we made it to the championship.”
Concord Academy 0 0 — 0
Calvary Day 0 1 — 0
Goal: Ryan Connors (52’). Shots: Concord Academy 10, Calvary Day 8. Saves: Concord Academy 4 (Ismael Ortiz); Calvary Day 5 (Adam Carter). Corner kicks: Concord Academy 3, Calvary Day 5.
Records: Concord Academy 10-3; Calvary Day 14-0.
