Calvary Day comes up big, wins first state soccer title

WINSTON-SALEM — Big soccer matches usually come down to big moments. In the two biggest moments of Saturday night's NCISAA Class 3-A boys championship game, Adam Carter and Ryan Connors came through to give Calvary Day School its first state title.

Carter's diving first-half save kept the match scoreless and Connors' goal in the 52nd minute were the difference in the Cougars' 1-0 victory over a very good Concord Academy team.

The first big moment came late in the first half, when Concord Academy’s Richy Medina turned and fired a low left-footed shot from just inside the top of the penalty box. Carter, using all of his 6-feet-4 frame, dived to his left and just managed to push the ball outside the goal post.

“I saw our center back Hunter (Isenhour) pushing him outside and we didn’t realize he was a lefty because he’d been using his right so much in the game,” said the Calvary Day senior. “He was able to sneak a shot by and I was trying to do the best for my guys and put everything I had into that dive and was able to push it away.”

Coach Ben Kerth’s Cougars had only given up eight goals in 13 games, so Carter hadn’t been called upon too many times. But when he was, he delivered with five saves Saturday night.