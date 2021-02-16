Camels race past Greyhounds in OT

“We knew coming in that we had seven returnees from last season, and some younger kids coming in to help us. We knew we had the depth to play; we just had to jell,” he said. “We haven’t had to have anybody score 30; we’ve been consistently having four or five kids scoring between 9 and 16 points in every game.”

Conrad said it’s a good feeling to be in a game knowing that he — or any of his teammates — don’t have to carry the Camels on their back, scoring-wise.

“It feels good knowing that we have so much depth and that everybody doesn’t have to be selfish and score 30 for us to win,” he said.

“Me and Michael came in last year, and we knew we had the talent this year to be very good,” Somasundaran said. “And we have a lot of guys who can drive, and they’re always looking to kick it out.”

Different Camels had scoring bursts at different times in last night’s win. Conrad had 11 points in the first half, McDonald had nine in the third quarter when Atkins broke out to a 53-44 lead that seemed relatively comfortable until McCreary scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to lead North Surry back from a deficit that was 13 points at one point early in the final period.