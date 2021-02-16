Camels race past Greyhounds in OT

Tuesdays and Fridays, not Wednesdays, have been “Hump Days” this winter — at least when Atkins’ basketball team has been concerned.
After last night’s 85-74 overtime win over visiting North Surry, the Camels stand one game away from sewing up the Western Piedmont 2A conference title, and to a man, it really hasn’t been that big a surprise.
The Camels raised their record to 11-1 by scoring the first 10 points of overtime and avenging their only loss of the season, a road defeat at the hands of North Surry’s Greyhounds.
A win on Friday night against Forbush, which trails Atkins by a game in the conference standings, would wrap things up. The Camels beat the Falcons by eight in their earlier meeting, part of Atkins’ six-game winning streak.
“We’ve had this as a goal since our freshman years,” said Yusef Suggs, a senior forward who was one of five Camels to score in double figures last night with 13 points. Cameron McDonald, a junior, led the way with 19, and Michael Conrad added 15, Charlie Walker 14 and Aron Somasundaran 11. “This has been a dogfight, but now we’re looking to pull it together.”
That was a big contrast with North Surry, which got 60 of its 74 points from two players: Jahreece Lynch with 32 and James McCreary with 28. Marlon Brim, the Camels’ coach, said he’s had a handful of players lead Atkins in scoring in different games this season, and that kind of scoring depth has been tough for opponents to match.
“We knew coming in that we had seven returnees from last season, and some younger kids coming in to help us. We knew we had the depth to play; we just had to jell,” he said. “We haven’t had to have anybody score 30; we’ve been consistently having four or five kids scoring between 9 and 16 points in every game.”
Conrad said it’s a good feeling to be in a game knowing that he — or any of his teammates — don’t have to carry the Camels on their back, scoring-wise.
“It feels good knowing that we have so much depth and that everybody doesn’t have to be selfish and score 30 for us to win,” he said.
“Me and Michael came in last year, and we knew we had the talent this year to be very good,” Somasundaran said. “And we have a lot of guys who can drive, and they’re always looking to kick it out.”
Different Camels had scoring bursts at different times in last night’s win. Conrad had 11 points in the first half, McDonald had nine in the third quarter when Atkins broke out to a 53-44 lead that seemed relatively comfortable until McCreary scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to lead North Surry back from a deficit that was 13 points at one point early in the final period.
Walker tied the game with a free throw with 19 seconds left, then broke a tie with a follow-shot 15 seconds into overtime. Five different Camels scored in overtime.
“We talked about winning the conference a lot this summer,” Brim said. “We had some Zoom meetings and talked about what it would take to be conference champions. Now, the kids can see it. Being able to handle it is what we have been working for.”
North Surry ;19 ;13 ;12 ;24 ;6 ;— ;74
Atkins ;18 ;18 ;17 ;15 ;17 ;— ;85
North Surry: Jahreece Lynch 32, Woods 3, Riggs 4, James McCreary 28, Watson 5, Taylor 2.
Atkins: Cameron McDonald 19, Yusef Suggs 13, Michael Conrad 15, Edwards 8, Charlie Walker 14, Sims 3, Dunlap 2, Arun Somasundaran 11.
Records: North Surry 6-4 (6-4 Western Piedmont 2-A), Atkins 11-1 (11-1 WP2A).
Up next: North Surry, at West Stokes, Feb. 17; Atkins, Forbush, Feb. 19