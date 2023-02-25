The dagger that Nick Dorn stuck into Mount Tabor’s heart came from about 22 feet out, on the right side of the key.

Dorn, a 6-foot-7 senior guard, went up for a jump shot with his Chambers Cougars tied at 51 with Mount Tabor in Saturday night’s third-round game in the Class 4A basketball championships. In his face was Snook Peterkin, the Spartans’ 6-foot-3 sophomore guard.

Dorn barely got the shot away with 2:08 to play in the fourth quarter, but it hit nothing but net and was the go-ahead basket in 10th-seed Chambers’ 57-53 win over the second-seeded Spartans.

“That big 3 that (Dorn) hit that put them ahead; Snook was up in his grill with a hand up,” said Andy Muse, Mount Tabor’s head coach. “It was great defense, but it was just a great shot.”

The win earned Chambers, 23-6, a quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday with North Mecklenburg, which beat East Forsyth in a third-round game on Saturday night.

“We knew it was going to be a dogfight,” said Brian Frasier, Chambers’ head coach. “They attacked us early, and we had to really fight back. We typically make a run in the second half. I’ve been trying to get these guys to come out and play a good first half, but we didn’t. Normally, we’ll make a strong run in the fourth quarter, and we did tonight. Our guys made some tough plays.”

Chief among them was Dorn, who only had four points at the half, which closed with Chambers on the short end of a 26-18 score. But the Cougars cut it to 42-36 after three quarters and made most of the big plays in the fourth quarter. Besides his big 3-pointer, Dorn hit 5 of 6 free throws, including one that tied the game at 51 with 3:11 to play.

After a missed free throw by Mount Tabor, which finished its season 26-3, Dorn got the ball on the right side of the key and knocked down the 3-pointer to give Chambers a lead it never relinquished.

Mount Tabor had an open 3-pointer, and Chambers’ Maurio Hanson blocked another Mount Tabor shot with just over a minute left before Jamir Brown clinched it with two free throws with 24.3 seconds left and Marcus Brown hit one of two free throws with 12.4 seconds left.

“I think we fell in love with the jump shot for about 3 minutes,” Muse said. “We hit the back rim, had one come in and out, but we still had a chance to tie it with about 30 seconds left.”

Outside shooting was indeed a dead zone for the Spartans for one important stretch bridging the last 2 minutes of the third quarter and the first 2:15 of the fourth quarter. Mount Tabor, which led by as many as 11 points in the first half, missed eight consecutive shots from the field – three were blocked by the Cougars – and watched a 42-33 lead turn into a 42-all tie in that 4-minute span.

“I think our defensive intensity really improved in the second half,” Frasier said. “We were able to get closer to their guys and stop the dribble penetration. Then, Nick made that real big 3, and Maurio was able to finish around the basket a couple of times.”

CHS 9 9 18 21 — 57

MTHS 15 11 15 12 — 53

Chambers: Brown 4, Nick Dorn 22, Jahmir Brown 10, Patton 3, Jackson 6, Maurio Hanson 12.

Mount Tabor: Snook Peterkin 22, J.P. Peterkin 12, Robinson 2, Blair 5, Shay 9, Pearl 3.

Records: Chambers 23-6, Mount Tabor 26-3.