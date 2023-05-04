The N.C. House has approved legislation that could drastically change how charter and non-public schools compete athletically against public schools.

Tucked in at the end of House Bill 219, titled "Charter School Omnibus," is a section addressing State Board of Education oversight over high school sports underneath the N.C. High School Athletic Association's umbrella.

The Republican-sponsored bill passed on Wednesday by a 75-42 vote, mostly along party lines with Rep. Cecil Brockman, D-Guilford, being one of three Democratic yes votes.

Much of the Democratic opposition to HB219 was focused on language that expands how many students a charter school can accept without needing additional state approval.

HB219 would require that charter schools and nonpublic high schools — such as Bishop McGuiness in Kernersville — track their students' home residence in relation to the nearest public school to which they would be assigned by the local public school's board of education.

The State Board of Education would be required to "adopt emergency rules to implement the requirements ... for the 2023-2024 school year."

Public charter schools have proven to be strongholds at the statewide 1-A and 2-A classification levels in part because of their school attendance policies.

“You’ve seen an eroding of 1-A and 2-A athletic programs where the charter schools have completely come in and dominated those athletic events,” Rep. John Bell, R-Wayne, said at Tuesday’s House Education Committee meeting, according to The News & Observer of Raleigh.

Charter and nonpublic schools would be required to submit to the NCHSAA or another third-party administration organization the following reports:

The names of all schools to which the students would have been assigned; and

The percentage of students who would have attended each of those schools.

Based on those reports, the charter or nonpublic school classification for athletics "shall be based on the classification of the (public) school or schools that the largest percentage" of their student body would have been assigned.

For example, if the majority of Bishop McGuiness' students would have been assigned to a 4-A public school in Forsyth or Guilford counties, Bishop would be required to play in the 4-A division.

The N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association could not be immediately reached for comment on the House's passage of HB219.

NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker said Thursday that one possible ripple effect from HB219 could be that there may not be enough 1-A schools to fill out planned transition from four to seven classifications at the start of the 2025-26 school year. Each classification would have a 64-member cap.

The bill allows for a charter or nonpublic school to apply for a hardship waiver to the rule.

Complaints

There have been complaints over the years about private schools, including Charlotte Catholic, Christ the King of Huntersville and Cardinal Gibbons of Raleigh, dominating certain NCHSAA classifications or sports because of the way enrollment is handled by their Catholic dioceses.

Reviewing just Bishop McGuinness, it has won state 1-A championships in at least five sports, most notably the nine consecutive in girls basketball from 2006 through 2014, and more recently the 2022 and 2023 titles.

Similar complaints have been made against charter schools, such as Community School of Davidson, Grey Stone, Lake Norman Charter, Mountain Island, Pine Lake Prep, Thomas Jefferson Academy, Voyager and Winston-Salem Prep.

During the 2022 session, the Republican-controlled legislature passed House Bill 91, which was dedicated to NCHSAA reform. The bill initially included a proposal that would have prohibited public schools from playing nonpublic schools in the postseason.

At that time, the head officials at Bishop McGuinness, Charlotte Catholic and Christ the King sent a joint letter to parents and supporters making them aware of the potential playoff implications in HB91.

Also in HB91 was a proposal to classify those schools “into the next largest conference than the school would be assigned to be based solely on average daily membership.”

That would have meant Bishop McGuinness and Christ the King being required to play at the 2-A level. Charlotte Catholic and Cardinal Gibbons already play at the top 4-A level.

That proposal has been made several times since Catholic schools were allowed to join the NCHSAA.

In May 2012, an effort to remove the three Catholic schools from NCHSAA membership failed to get the required three-fourths support of the then-390 members.

Still, there were 234 schools to vote in favor of removal, while 51 voted against and 105 abstained.

The NCHSAA said in May 2012 it would study how to handle schools “without boundaries,” adding charter and magnet schools to the mix with the three Catholic schools.

Senate Bill 636, which cleared the Senate by a 30-20 margin along party lines on Thursday, initially had language that would have required charter and non-public NCHSAA members to play at one classification higher than their average daily membership totals.

That language was removed from the bill on May 1.

Response

The sports-focused part of HB219 is likely overshadowed by Republican legislative interest in reducing the regulatory burden on charter schools, said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with conservative think tank John Locke Foundation.

"They especially like ideas that will allow successful charter schools to grow and replicate," Kokai said.

"I suspect senators will like much of what’s included in this bill, but it’s not clear that the Senate will go along with the provision of the bill dealing with sports classification."

Kokai noted that several Republican senators, most notably Vickie Sawyer of Iredell County and Tom McInnis of Anson County, "have had public spats" with the NCHSAA. Both are primary sponsors of HB91 and SB636.

"They will not shy away from taking steps to rein in that group’s (NCHSAA) activities," Kokai said.

"But, it remains to be seen if a majority of the Senate Republican caucus shares the same concerns as House counterparts over charter schools’ role in athletic competition.”