Parkland assistant athletics director Clayton Richter will be replacing Linwood Jerald, who is retiring on June 30, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced on Tuesday.

Jerald, a 1971 Parkland graduate, has served in the role since 2014 and recently received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest honor for state service awarded by the North Carolina governor's office. During his tenure, the girls track and field team swept the indoor and outdoor state championships in 2014 and 2015.

Richter wasn't immediately available for comment on Tuesday.

“These are big shoes to fill, but we know that Coach Richter will be a dedicated AD who will rally our community and give his all to Parkland athletics,” said principal Noel Keener. “We have amazing students here at Parkland and a proud history. Be on the look-out for our programs as we continue to grow,” she added.

Part of that growth involves baseball park enhancements that include a new concession stand, a new press box and new restrooms. According to Jerald, the school district approved the bid.

The school's track facility has already installed new lights and plans have been approved plans to build new concessions, restrooms and a storage facility at the stadium.

The remainder of the work on those projects is slated to begin early this summer.

Richter, who begins his role on July 1, has been in education for 25 years, with a tenure as an athletics director, coach and physical education teacher at Downtown Middle School from February 1998 to June 2011. He has been at Parkland since November 2011 and has been a physical education teacher, in addition to being assistant athletics director for 11 of his 12 years there.

Richter earned a bachelor's degree in physical education, teaching and coaching from Piedmont International University in Winston-Salem in May 1998 and has been a certified athletic administrator by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association since July 2019.