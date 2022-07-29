CHARLOTTE — The three young freshmen weren't on their best behavior in the Spanish class at Forsyth Country Day School.

"K.J. had been cutting up," says Nicole Henry, the mother of the defensive end on the Clemson football team. "All three of the boys, really, had been cutting up. But of course, they were not my concern.

"My concern was Keith Jeremiah Henry."

Stealing from a scene in "Glory Road," the movie about the 1966 Texas Western basketball team, his mother asked K.J.'s teacher whether she could visit the classroom. The teacher agreed, and in Nicole Henry marched.

"Buenos tardes," Henry announced, her little bit of Spanish commanding the room's attention.

"The kids in the classroom were looking around and said, 'Whose mama is that?'" she said. "The African American boys knew whose mama it was. But all three of them, including K.J., were like, 'I don't know whose mama that is.' K.J. denied me. The other kids soon found out whose mama that was.

"And I never had to return to a classroom of his again."

Lesson learned.

K.J. Henry, a West Forsyth High School graduate, will enter his fifth and final season of eligibility at Clemson having already earned his bachelor's degree in sports communication in just three years and a master's in athletics leadership in one.

"Definitely from Keith Henry and Nicole Henry," Henry said, responding to a question at the recent ACC Kickoff publicity event about his academic drive. "No doubt about it. Love my parents. More Nicole Henry than Keith. There's no doubt about that, either. ...

"The great duo of the Henry parents; they are doing great," he added later. "Dad was definitely helping me with the sports and Mom was on the books. But they were on the same page. If my books weren't right, then I wouldn't be talking to Dad as much and vice versa. Mom just kind of set that standard for what excellence was in our family. And we just had to be there. And it was just that simple.

"I'm grateful for what she's done because it's placed me here today in front of you guys, and I've been able to achieve a lot of great things in my past, especially academically. It was a cool thing to grow up with having having great parents like that."

Keith Henry has been a veteran football coach, at his alma mater, Catawba, but also at Wake Forest, N.C. A&T, Charlotte and Ohio. He is healing nicely at their Harrisburg home after a kidney transplant July 14. While football has been his career, both his and Nicole's families have emphasized education.

"My grandfather has a Ph.D.; historically that wasn't always easy," Nicole Henry said. "And my aunt, his daughter, has a Ph.D. My grandmother was an educator, my great grandmother. So education has just been our DNA for many years. My husband's family, the same thing. They weren't necessarily afforded the capability, the finances, maybe the support to get to college per se. But Keith persevered, and he and his older brother both finished with master's."

The NCAA faces myriad issues and challenges these days, but no doubt you've seen its commercials or heard its statistics, that only 2 percent of college athletes will play their sport professionally. If the NCAA or Clemson choose a new idea on marketing, they might want Nicole Henry, who has worked in higher education and served as a graduation coach at Carter G. Woodson School in Winston-Salem, to help deliver their messages.

"Because college football was our bread-and-butter in our household, people assume that athletics is a natural, flowing water in our venue," she said. "I would tell K.J. quite often: Athletics is easy; difficulty comes with academics and behavior. It's a formula to be recruited, not just your athleticism. Many athletes have wonderful talent, but if they don't have the formula of academic, good behavior, and community love and support, all of that is important. What you do off the court, in the field, to me is more important than what you do on the field.

"And he's heard that for many years, and he still hears it today. I will tell him in a minute: 'I don't care how many stars you've got beside your name, son, you still have to take that trash out and clean the dishes. And if those grades are not up to par, then it's going to be me you report to, not your coach.' And that goes for all of my children (K.J.'s brother, Isaiah, and sisters Kirstie Foster and Maya Henry). You're just one injury away from being a common man. And with that, you've got to have education. You've got to have knowledge. You've got to have something to fall back on. And so that's what I'm most proud of."

K.J. Henry, who had five of those stars beside his name as a high school senior, wants to become a broadcaster or a coach after a pro football career, but he also has been in the business of giving back. For years he has embraced West Forsyth assistant football coach Patrick Murphy, a school goodwill ambassador who was born with an intellectual disability, and he built on that by participating in the ClemsonLIFE program, which incorporates functional academics, independent living, employment and social and leisure skills in a university setting with the goal of producing self-sufficient young adults.

Henry earned the support of Clemson teammates for a winter fundraiser to help offset the uninsured medical bills the family would face when his father underwent a kidney transplant. And he'll give back for that, too.

"That whole experience has been a blessing for my family, and really myself," Henry said. "Now I get to dive in to Help Hope Live and help other families because I know it's not easy for every family to raise that much money that fast and find a donor that fast. I know that feeling when you get that call, and you had that issue and you have to try to find a quick fix. And it's not a fun feeling. A blessing for my family that he's in a better place, and it's opened up a life for myself to try to help others."