Coleman, Smith propel Glenn's rout of Davie

KERNERSVILLE — Davie’s chances of an upset at Glenn last night burst like a bubble — a bubble screen, to be exact.
The Bobcats, winning the Central Piedmont 4-A for the second straight year and getting the highest seed in the state playoffs among conference teams, ran the bubble screen to perfection, with quarterback Camden Coleman connecting six times with wide receiver Levine Smith on that particular play for 113 yards and two touchdowns in a 62-28 win.
The Bobcats finished the regular season 7-2 overall and 6-1 in the conference, tied with Reagan, which they beat earlier in the season. East Forsyth, which beat Glenn in 3 overtimes last Friday, finished 5-1 in the conference.
Why the Bobcats won
Glenn was unstoppable on offense, putting up 481 yards on Davie. The Bobcats also eliminated Davie’s running game, forcing the War Eagles to rely on the arm of quarterback Alex Summers, who got them more than 452 yards — but it wasn’t enough.
Why the War Eagles lost
Davie gave up more than 300 yards rushing and was never able to make a stop on a big defensive down.
Stars
Davie
QB Alex Summers completed 32 of 44 passes for 452 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
WR Zaharee Maddox caught nine passes for 95 yards and a touchdown.
WR Zymere Hudson caught seven passes for 167 yards.
WR Brodie Smith caught 12 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns.
Glenn
QB Camden Coleman completed 12 of 15 passes for 166 yards and four touchdowns.
WR Levine Smith caught nine passes for 124 yards and three touchdowns.
QB/WR Chaney Fitzgerald rushed 11 times for 182 yards and three touchdowns, including a 91-yard scamper, and he caught one pass for a 23-yard touchdown.
DBS Zion Dixon and A.J. Coverdale intercepted passes, with Coverdale returning his pick 27 yards for a touchdown.
The big plays
Smith made mincemeat of Davie’s defense in the first half, making several defenders miss on a 13-yard scoring pass from Camden Coleman, then gaining 25 yards on a bubble screen, with a horse-collar penalty tacked on that led to Glenn’s second touchdown. He also took a bubble screen from Coleman 30 yards for the Bobcats’ fourth touchdown.
Alex Summers, Davie’s quarterback, had more than 240 yards passing at halftime, including a 25-yard strike to Brodie Smith that set up the War Eagles’ first touchdown, then throwing a perfect strike to Zaharee Maddox for a 29-yard touchdown.
Chaney Fitzgerald had a 91-yard scoring run out of the wildcat for Glenn, and he caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Coleman in the final minute of the first half, giving the Bobcats a two-touchdown cushion.
They said it
“They couldn’t stop it. I didn’t think they’d keep playing off me, and my two blockers almost made it easy for me. I was able to use my speed.” — Glenn wide receiver Levine Smith
“We thought they would pack the box, but they didn’t. We spread ‘em out, and we got the ball to our athletes in space and let them make plays. It was just basic stuff.
“I’m proud of this group. This is the first time we’ve won back-to-back conference championships, and we’re going in the right direction as a program.” — Antwon Stevenson, Glenn head coach.
Records
Davie: 6-4 (3-4 CPC4A )
Glenn: 7-2 (6-1 CPC4A)
Scoring Summary
Davie 0 14 7 7 — 0 Glenn 0 27 21 14 — 0
G — Levine Smith 13 pass from Camden Coleman (Jose Benitez-Parrish kick), 11:12 second
G — Chaney Fitzgerald 7 run (kick failed), 6:35 second
D — Tate Carney 2 run (Palmer Williams kick), 4:29 second
G — Levine Smith 30 pass from Camden Coleman (run failed), 2:51 second
D — Zaharie Maddox 29 pass from Alex Summers (Palmer Williams kick) 2:23 second
G — Chaney Fitzgerald 23 pass from Camden Coleman (Chaney Fitzgerald run), :45 second
G — Levine Smith 31 pass from Camden Coleman (run failed), 10:35 third
D — Brodie Smith 11 pass from Alex Summers (Palmer WIlliams kick), 7:10 third
G — Chaney Fitzgerald 20 run (Anthony Davis run ), 6:09 third
G — Chaney Fitzgerald 91 run (Jose Benitez-Parrish kick). 3:49 third
G — William Slater 5 run (Jose Benitez-Parrish kick) 9:15 fourth
G — AJ Cloverdale 27 pass interception return (Jose Benitiz-Parrish kick), 3:46 fourth
D — Brodie Smith 22 pass from Alex Summers (Palmer Williams kick), 2:10 fourth