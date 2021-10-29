Coleman, Smith propel Glenn's rout of Davie

KERNERSVILLE — Davie’s chances of an upset at Glenn last night burst like a bubble — a bubble screen, to be exact.

The Bobcats, winning the Central Piedmont 4-A for the second straight year and getting the highest seed in the state playoffs among conference teams, ran the bubble screen to perfection, with quarterback Camden Coleman connecting six times with wide receiver Levine Smith on that particular play for 113 yards and two touchdowns in a 62-28 win.

The Bobcats finished the regular season 7-2 overall and 6-1 in the conference, tied with Reagan, which they beat earlier in the season. East Forsyth, which beat Glenn in 3 overtimes last Friday, finished 5-1 in the conference.

Why the Bobcats won

Glenn was unstoppable on offense, putting up 481 yards on Davie. The Bobcats also eliminated Davie’s running game, forcing the War Eagles to rely on the arm of quarterback Alex Summers, who got them more than 452 yards — but it wasn’t enough.

Why the War Eagles lost

Davie gave up more than 300 yards rushing and was never able to make a stop on a big defensive down.

Stars

Davie