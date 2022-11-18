Cornelius Hough knocks off East Forsyth

KERNERSVILLE — Cornelius Hough ended East Forsyth’s season for the second year in a row on Friday night, winning 17-7 behind a stingy defense in the third round of the state Class 4A football playoffs.

Hough’s Huskies will travel to Greensboro Grimsley — a winner over Charlotte Independence on Friday night — for a western regional semifinal game next Friday night after limiting the Eagles to just 210 yards total offense and only 34 yards on the ground. East never led in losing for the first time in 13 games. Hough, whose defense has given up only 85 points in 13 games, raised its record to 11-2.

“Our defense played lights out again, and our offense did enough to win,” said Matthew Jenkins, Hough’s coach. “We tried to take away all of their weapons; they have so many of them.”

Hough got a defensive touchdown in the second quarter and kept East Forsyth’s offense off its usual pace throughout the game. The Eagles threatened twice in the first half, scoring once and having one drive killed by penalties that Coach Todd Willert pointed to as fatal mistakes.

“There’s no doubt about it; they played very well, but penalties finally caught us. You can’t make mistakes in a game like this,” he said. “When you get to this point, you can’t make any mistakes.”

The Eagles and Huskies, who combined to score 998 points through the first two rounds of the playoffs, put only 17 points on the scoreboard in the first half — and seven of them belonged to Hough’s defense.

A distinct advantage in the punting game put Hough in great field position for much of the half, and it paid off when the Huskies took over at the Eagles’ 37 late in the first quarter. Hough got one first down, then bogged down and had to settle for a 40-yard field goal by junior Nolan Hauser. The kick was the 51st of Hauser’s career and tied the state’s career record for the most field goals, held by Keith Duncan of Weddington.

East Forsyth had a long drive after the ensuing kickoff, but holding penalties wiped out gains of 35 and 24 yards and forced the Eagles to punt. Midway through the second quarter, East marched 69 yards on 12 plays, with Jaylen Raynor hitting Que’sean Brown for 19 yards. Brown accounted for two more big plays on the drive: drawing a pass-interference penalty that moved the ball to the 22, then beating the Hough defense on a post pattern for a 24-yard touchdown reception from Raynor with 2:45 to play.

The Eagles’ defense, which allowed Hough only 73 yards in the first half, stopped the Huskies late in the quarter, but East was hit with two disastrous plays in the final 2 minutes. First, on third-and-6 from the East 13, Raynor was sacked at the three, and the ball was knocked loose. It bounded into the end zone, where linebacker Anthony Walker fell on it for a touchdown. Hauser’s PAT made it 10-7 with 1:15 to play.

After the ensuing kickoff, East got one first down, then Brown took a handoff and tried to skirt the Hough defense, gaining 5 yards. But he didn’t get up after the tackle and was helped off the field with an injury to his left leg. He didn’t return to the sidelines after the halftime intermission.

“(Raynor) is their first catalyst, and (Brown) is probably their next best player; him going out at halftime helped us,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said the week leading up to the game was a difficult one for Hough, which lost a former player, wide receiver Devin Chandler, in the shootings at the University of Virginia last weekend.

“I didn’t do a good job this week,” Jenkins said. “It’s been a rough time for us. We’ell have a better week next week. Our offense is not going to play like this next week.”

Hough padded its lead early in the third quarter after East turned the ball over on downs at its 27 on its first possession of the second half. It took the Huskies six plays to score, on a screen pass from Tad Hudson to Markell Quick that covered 17 yards with 8 minutes to play. Hauser’s PAT made it 17-7.

Raynor completed 16 of 37 passes for 176 yards. Hough’s Tad Hudson, headed to UNC, was 14 of 24 for 144 yards. The Huskies, who had scored 436 points entering the game, managed only 69 rushing yards.

“What an effort by our defense tonight,” Willard said.

Hough 3 7 7 0 – 17

East Forsyth 0 7 0 0 – 7

H – Nolan Hauser 40 FG, 5:54 first quarter

EF – Que’sean Brown 24 pass from Jaylen Raynor (Ridge Whisnant kick), 2:45 second quarter

H – Anthony Walker, fumble recovered in end zone (Nolan Hauser kick), 1:18 second quarter

H – Markell Quick 17 pass from Tad Hudson (Nolan Hauser kick), 8:00 third quarter