Dalton leads North Davidson past Mount Tabor

WELCOME — Jamarien Dalton could be getting ready for spring football practice at Elon, but instead, he’s averaging almost 30 points per game for North Davidson’s unbeaten basketball team.
Dalton dropped 35 points on visiting Mount Tabor, including 25 in the second half, to lead the Black Knights to a 67-52 non-conference win, their third in a row.
Dalton, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver who committed to Elon last spring, could have graduated at the end of the first semester and enrolled in college this month, but he couldn’t bear the thought of not playing basketball his senior year, so he decided not to finish high school early and made Coach Josh Snyder a very happy man. He came back to North Davidson, and after last night’s win, he’s averaging 29.3 points per game.
Stars
Mount Tabor: Jashawn Torrance, 13 points; Oshea Ferguson, 11 points, including 9 in the fourth quarter.
North Davidson: Jamarien Dalton, 35 points, 16-of-21 free throws.
Notable
Mason Everhart, a 6-foot-1 senior forward for North Davidson, scored the three most-important baskets of the game — his only three baskets of the game. Everhart’s jumper from the left baseline broke a 23-23 tie 24 seconds into the third quarter, and in the next minute-and-a-half, he banged home two 3-pointers from the right corner -- sandwiched around two Dalton free throws — as part of a 13-4 run that put the Black Knights up 36-27. The closest the Spartans, 1-2, got the rest of the way was five points.
Mount Tabor was literally the gang that couldn’t shoot straight. The Spartans hit 19 of 62 shots from the field and 10 for 19 from the free-throw line.
What they’re saying
“We had a tough time starting the game, trying to find the tempo and see how the game was going to be managed. We figured that out by halftime, and that allowed us to do what we wanted to.“ — Josh Snyder, North Davidson coach.
“I could have possibly graduated early, but I wanted to stay and finish my senior year. I love both sports, and I had to stay and play basketball.” — Jamarian Dalton, North Davidson forward.
“North Davidson has a great team. All the guys know their role, and they’ve got one player who can take over the game. We knew that coming in, and we tried to contain him, but he was too much for the Spartans tonight. We’ve got to find a way to score the ball. We’re going to struggle to score 60 (points) in a game.” — Andy Muse, Mount Tabor coach.
Mount Tabor 9 14 11 18 — 52
North Davidson 10 13 19 25 — 67
Mount Tabor: Viola 3, Campbell 3, Jashawn Torrance 13, Daniel Fulp 10, Josiah Banks 10, Oshae Fernandes 11.
North Davidson: Jenkins 6, Jamarien Dalton 35, McNeair 6, Moore 9, Green 3, Everhart 8.