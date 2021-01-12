Dalton leads North Davidson past Mount Tabor

WELCOME — Jamarien Dalton could be getting ready for spring football practice at Elon, but instead, he’s averaging almost 30 points per game for North Davidson’s unbeaten basketball team.

Dalton dropped 35 points on visiting Mount Tabor, including 25 in the second half, to lead the Black Knights to a 67-52 non-conference win, their third in a row.

Dalton, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver who committed to Elon last spring, could have graduated at the end of the first semester and enrolled in college this month, but he couldn’t bear the thought of not playing basketball his senior year, so he decided not to finish high school early and made Coach Josh Snyder a very happy man. He came back to North Davidson, and after last night’s win, he’s averaging 29.3 points per game.

Stars

Mount Tabor: Jashawn Torrance, 13 points; Oshea Ferguson, 11 points, including 9 in the fourth quarter.

North Davidson: Jamarien Dalton, 35 points, 16-of-21 free throws.

Notable